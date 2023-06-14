MDC offers free Discover Nature — Fishing lessons June 27-28 in Lawson

Body

Lawson, Mo. – Get started fishing this summer or sharpen your techniques with free Discover Nature — Fishing lessons. All four lessons in the sequence will be offered in two sessions by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, and on Wednesday, June 28 at Lawson City Lake. After basic instruction, participants will go fishing at the lake with help from MDC staff and volunteers. MDC will provide all fishing equipment and bait.

The Discover Nature — Fishing program lessons start with the basics about tackle, how to cast, how to bait a hook, and how to handle fish. The lessons then progress to information about common Missouri sport fish, where to fish, regulations, and advanced tackle and techniques. This program gives new anglers the knowledge and confidence they need to go fishing and catch fish.

Instructors Brandon Johnson and Mack Sorrels, MDC education assistants, will first talk about fishing tackle and techniques. Then they will provide help and coaching as participants go fishing. Participants who complete all four lessons will get to take home some free fishing tackle.

All ages are welcome to attend. Youths must be accompanied by an adult. Participants ages 16 to 64 will need a valid fishing permit. Registration is required. To register for the June 27 session, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Pf. To register for the June 28 session, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4PY.

To learn about other Discover Nature — Fishing lessons offered this spring and summer in northwest Missouri, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/43C.