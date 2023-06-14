COO Rahul Siddharth and CEO Rajnish Kumar of Proctortrack | Verificient, to present at CHETA Conference, TMU, Canada
The Canadian Higher Education Testing Association (CHETA) is a network of professionals involved with testing services at post-secondary institutions in Canada.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Verificient Canada will exhibit at the Canadian Higher Education Testing Association (CHETA) 2023 National Conference June 22-23 at Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU). CEO Rajnish Kumar of Verificient Canada will present “Standardizing Effort Verification to Improve Learning Outcome” on June 22, 2023 at 2:30pm at TMU.
Verificient Canada is a leading online proctoring solution provider for K12, higher education, corporate certifications, and licensing programs for Canadian organizations.
CHETA Conference
Standardizing Effort Verification to Improve Learning Outcome
with CEO Rajnish Kumar
Proctortrack Verificient Canada
Session 3
June 22, 2023 at 2:30pm
Toronto Metropolitan University
Verificient Canada is honored to associate with the CHETA event as one of the sponsors and presenters for 2023. CEO Rajnish Kumar will exhibit how Proctortrack’s advanced solutions help validate and account for the actual students’ efforts, in terms of assignments, attendance, engagement, etc., put towards learning in the actual grade or accreditation.
“Our clients across the Canadian education, licensing, and certification domains have seen the benefits of Proctortrack to achieve high-value exam integrity. Advanced features of our secure PEBble app (Proctored Exam-in-Browser) help overcome browser vulnerabilities in this new era aided by unauthorized ChatGPT and browser extensions,” says Rahul Siddharth, COO of Proctortrack.
About Verificient Technologies Canada
Proctortrack by Verificient offers Canada’s most comprehensive live and automated proctoring solutions to deliver quality and price leadership at scale. Proctortrack has delivered over 8 million secured sessions world-wide since 2013.
Proctortrack offers customization and the highest exam integrity with scalable pricing structures. Proctortrack provides six unique levels of proctoring:
ProctorLock - Robust Browser Lock
ProctorAuto - Automated Proctoring with AI
Proctortrack - Automated Proctoring with AI and Human QA Review
ProctorLive - Live Proctoring with AI (Standard + Premium)
ProctorDIY - Do-It-Yourself Live Proctoring Solutions
ProctorTA - On-Campus In-Classroom Proctoring
Visit www.proctortrack.ca
Meet with Our Team
Allan James Rahul Siddharth Jamee Robinson
VP Executive, Proctortrack COO Director Finance
Hamilton, ON New York, NY Hamilton, ON
allan@verificient.com rahul@verificient.com Jamee@verificient.com
Cell: 365-324-1515 Cell: 917-531-8185 Cell: 647-550-5270
About CHETA
The objectives of this association are to enhance professional testing practices, to advance collaborative efforts among testing professionals and their institutions, and to offer professional development opportunities.
Visit website www.cheta.ca
Allan James
Verificient Technologies
+1 365-324-1515
allan@verificient.com