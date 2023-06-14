Fulton County Tax Foreclosure Auction Online Ending 6/29
Several large acreage parcels totaling 1,145+/- acresPLEASANT VALLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fulton County Treasurer, Heather Scribner, has announced that Fulton County will hold an online-only Real Property Tax Foreclosure Auction of 125+ improved and vacant land parcels ending Thursday, June 29.
All of the auction information, including the entire list of properties and the paperwork required for bidding is available on the website: www.NYSAuctions.com. A printed auction brochure is also available by visiting any Town or Village Hall within Fulton County, the Fulton County Clerk’s Office, Real Property Office or Treasurer’s Office located at 223 West Main Street in Johnstown, or by calling 1-800-243-0061.
There are several large acreage parcels in the Town of Oppenheim, a rare buying opportunity. The seven adjacent parcels have a total combined acreage of 1,145+/- acres.
Prospective purchasers must pre-register for auction participation by downloading the “Internet Bidding Packet” and returning all required forms by Monday, June 26th. The deed will be issued in the name/entity that is on the registration forms, and ownership of the property is conveyed when the deed is recorded in the Fulton County Clerk’s Office.
Successful bidders will be required to place an immediate deposit of $1,000.00 or 20% of the total contract price (whichever is higher) by pre-authorized credit/debit card (Master Card, Discover Card or VISA). Business or personal checks will NOT be accepted. All properties are sold “as is” and officials suggest prospective bidders complete their research prior to bidding at the auction.
Anyone interested in buying property at the auction is urged to listen to the “Public Information Seminar.” The pre-recorded seminar is available 24/7 on the web site.
Jennifer Gableman
Absolute Auctions & Realty, Inc.
+ +1 845-635-3169
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube