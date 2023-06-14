Eureka! Welcomes The A World
EINPresswire.com/ -- Eureka! The National Children’s Museum in Halifax welcomed 500 members of The A World for a fun family day out on 13 May 2023. The A World is a non-profit organisation supporting the autistic community across the North of England.
The A World organises regular autism friendly "takeover" events, which allow autistic people and their families to enjoy days out at a variety of popular destinations across the North of England, knowing they will be attending an event that will be much quieter compared to standard operating days.
Adam Howell, Director of The A World said “Eureka in Halifax is a firm favourite for many of the families who access our services and support, so it seemed like the perfect choice. To have the place to ourselves means our families are able to enjoy the day in a safe and non-judgemental environment and encourages individuals and families to meet others who have an understanding of what life can be like”.
Michelle Emerson, Eureka! Director of Marketing & Development said “We were delighted to have The A World with us. Eureka! has always been proud of our inclusive approach to exhibitions and experiences and to see them being enjoyed by this group of families was very rewarding”
“We know how challenging it can be for neuro-diverse families to enjoy days out, and the extra planning and stress that can sometimes be involved, so we’re very pleased to be able to support these families through The A World”
About Eureka!
Based in Halifax, next to the main railway station, Eureka! is the UK's only national children's museum. Since it opened in 1992, Eureka! has brought smiles to the faces of more than 8 million visitors.
During that time, it has attracted £22 million of capital investment, employed more than 2500 people, won 60 local, national and international awards and changed the face of the sector by spearheading a more immersive and interactive approach to traditional museums throughout Britain. The 4500sqm building features 400 hands-on experiences over six main galleries.
Eureka! opened a second attraction Eureka! Science + Discovery in Wirral in November 2022.
Eureka! is a charity which is entirely dependent on earned revenue to sustain operations and ensure families from all backgrounds can benefit from the play and learning opportunities offered.
