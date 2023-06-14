Governor DeSantis Receives 26 Bills from the Florida Legislature
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until June 29, 2023, to act on these bills.
CS/SB 978 – Secured Transactions
SB 1442 – Terrorism
CS/CS/SB 7016 – Department of Corrections
SB 7018 – Inmate Welfare Trust Fund
SB 7044 – Changes in Ownership of or Interest in Pari-Mutuel Permits
CS/CS/SB 718 – Local Government
HB 943 – ACME Improvement District and Pine Tree Water Control District, Palm Beach County
CS/HB 947 – Manatee County
CS/HB 1049 – Boca Raton Airport Authority, Palm Beach County
CS/CS/HB 1119 – Withholding or Withdrawal of Life-Prolonging Procedures
CS/HB 1203 – Registrations and Transfers of Health, Ventilation, and Air-Conditioning System Manufacturer Warranties
CS/HB 1205 – Advertisement for Legal Services
CS/HB 1353 – Commercial Financing Product Brokers and Providers
HB 1373 – County Constitutional Officers
CS/CS/HB 1383 – Specialty Contractors
CS/CS/HB 1405 – Biosolids
CS/HB 1417 – Residential Tenancies
HB 1459 – Registration Fees for Malt Beverage Brands and Labels
CS/HB 1565 – Town of Fort White, Columbia County
CS/HB 1571 – Juvenile Court Proceedings
CS/CS/HB 1573 – Continuing Care Providers
CS/HB 1575 – Public Safety Emergency Communications Systems
CS/HB 1577 – Crime Victim Compensation Claims
CS/HB 1611 – City of Bartow, Polk County
CS/HB 1645 – City of Gainesville, Alachua County
HB 7027 – Ratification of Rules of the Department of Environmental Protection
