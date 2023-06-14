Submit Release
Governor DeSantis Receives 26 Bills from the Florida Legislature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until June 29, 2023, to act on these bills.

 

CS/SB 978 – Secured Transactions

SB 1442 – Terrorism

CS/CS/SB 7016 – Department of Corrections

SB 7018 – Inmate Welfare Trust Fund

SB 7044 – Changes in Ownership of or Interest in Pari-Mutuel Permits

CS/CS/SB 718 – Local Government

HB 943 – ACME Improvement District and Pine Tree Water Control District, Palm Beach County

CS/HB 947 – Manatee County

CS/HB 1049 – Boca Raton Airport Authority, Palm Beach County

CS/CS/HB 1119 – Withholding or Withdrawal of Life-Prolonging Procedures

CS/HB 1203 – Registrations and Transfers of Health, Ventilation, and Air-Conditioning System Manufacturer Warranties

CS/HB 1205 – Advertisement for Legal Services

CS/HB 1353 – Commercial Financing Product Brokers and Providers

HB 1373 – County Constitutional Officers

CS/CS/HB 1383 – Specialty Contractors

CS/CS/HB 1405 – Biosolids

CS/HB 1417 – Residential Tenancies

HB 1459 – Registration Fees for Malt Beverage Brands and Labels

CS/HB 1565 – Town of Fort White, Columbia County

CS/HB 1571 – Juvenile Court Proceedings

CS/CS/HB 1573 – Continuing Care Providers

CS/HB 1575 – Public Safety Emergency Communications Systems

CS/HB 1577 – Crime Victim Compensation Claims

CS/HB 1611 – City of Bartow, Polk County

CS/HB 1645 – City of Gainesville, Alachua County

HB 7027 – Ratification of Rules of the Department of Environmental Protection

 

