2nd Annual MarketsandMarkets Plant-Based and Alternative Protein Conference Returns to Chicago, USA
Plant-based foods are one of the fastest growing food categories, growing by double digits since 2019, & are expected to reach $68.4 billion worldwide by 2026.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago, USA - June 14, 2023 – MarketsandMarkets is pleased to present the much-anticipated 2nd Annual Plant-Based and Alternative Protein Conference, which will be held in Chicago, USA, on October 23rd and 24th, 2023.
Following the tremendous success of the inaugural event last year, this year's conference promises to be even more impactful, bringing together industry leaders, researchers, policymakers, and entrepreneurs from around the world to explore the latest advancements and emerging opportunities in the plant-based and alternative protein sectors.
The 2nd Annual MarketsandMarkets Plant-Based and Alternative Protein Conference will feature a diverse lineup of expert speakers, engaging panel discussions, case studies, interactive workshops, and networking sessions, all designed to provide valuable insights and foster collaboration within this rapidly evolving industry.
Attendees will gain exclusive access to cutting-edge research, market trends, and technological innovations shaping the plant-based and alternative protein landscape. The conference will delve into critical topics such as sustainable sourcing, ingredient innovation, product development, market penetration strategies, consumer behaviour, regulatory frameworks, and investment opportunities.
This limited-time offer allows participants to secure their spots at a discounted rate while guaranteeing access to the full range of conference activities, including keynote presentations, panel discussions, networking events, and exhibition booths.
The 2nd Annual MarketsandMarkets Plant-Based and Alternative Protein Conference is an event not to be missed. Join us in Chicago on October 23rd - 24th, 2023, to connect with industry pioneers, gain strategic insights, and explore the untapped potential of the plant-based and alternative protein market.
About MarketsandMarketsTM Conferences
One of the world's top companies for B2B conferences, summits, and corporate events is MarketsandMarketsTM Conferences. Our events give business executives, decision-makers, and subject-matter experts a forum for networking, knowledge exchange, and discussion of the most recent advancements in their specialised industries. We provide coverage for many different areas, including pharmaceuticals, healthcare, biotechnology, information technology, and many more. Excellent delegates from all over the world, such as Fortune 500 firms, SMEs, startups, and others, regularly attend our events.
We bring together top experts from academia, business, and government at our conferences to share knowledge and best practices, talk about opportunities and problems, and examine new trends and technology. Our conferences are geared towards offering high-quality and informative content.
We at MarketsandMarkets Conferences are dedicated to giving our attendees the most beneficial and educational experience we can. We are committed to providing events that beyond the expectations of our participants and work hard to foster an environment that fosters collaboration, creativity, and thought leadership. Discover the most recent trends, innovations, and best practices in your sector by attending our upcoming conference.
