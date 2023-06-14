MarketsandMarkets Next-Gen Digital Pathology Conference Shaping Future of Pathology through Innovation & Collaboration
In recent years, digital pathology has become a well-established technology. Globally focused on education, tissue-based research, medication development.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MarketsandMarkets is pleased to announce the Next-Gen Digital Pathology Conference, to be held on October 19th - 20th, 2023, at a prestigious venue in the heart of Boston. This highly anticipated event will bring together industry experts, thought leaders, and professionals from the field of digital pathology to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and upcoming innovations shaping the future of pathology.
The conference will feature an impressive lineup of onboarded speakers who are renowned experts in their respective domains. Among the esteemed speakers are:
• Carolyn Glass, Associate Director of the Duke Pathology Residency Program
• Dr. Aneesh Acharya, Vice President of Commercial at Molecular Instruments, Inc.
• Hossain Md Shakhawat, Assistant Professor of the Computer Science and Engineering Department at IUB
• Chhavi Chauhan, Managing Director, Digipath Association
• Stefan Hamann, Associate Scientific Director Research Technology, Biogen
• Shoh Asano, Principal Scientist Microscopy and Image Analysis, Pfizer
• Yutian Zhan, Principal Scientist, Pfizer
• Sunil Singhal, Chief of Digital Pathology Transformation, Baylor College of Medicine
• Issam Dabe, Dsrd Necropsy & Histology Technical Specialist, Pfizer
• Christopher Dubois, Lab Supervisor, Pfizer
• Abhishek Aggarwal, Senior Research Scientist II, Gilead Sciences
• Anil Parwani, Professor of Pathology and Biomedical Informatics | Vice-Chair of Anatomic Pathology |Director of Pathology Informatics |Director, Digital Pathology Shared Resources|Principal Investigator, The Ohio State University
• Yukako Yagi, Director of Pathology Digital Imaging, Department of Pathology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
• Lewis Hassell, Professor of Pathology, University of Oklahoma Health Sciences
• Carl Barrett, VP, Translational Science, Oncology, AstraZeneca
• Senior Scientist II, Abbvie
• Shahla Masood, Professor and Chair|Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Florida College of Medicine
• Sripad Ram, Digital pathology, ML & AI scientist, Pfizer
• Hiranmayi Ravichandran, Director of Spatial Biology, Cornell University
The Next-Gen Digital Pathology Conference - Boston offers an excellent opportunity for industry stakeholders, researchers, healthcare professionals, and technology providers to network, share knowledge, and forge meaningful collaborations. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in digital pathology. With an impressive lineup of speakers representing diverse backgrounds, attendees can expect to hear thought-provoking discussions, case studies, and practical insights on implementing digital pathology solutions.
In addition, the conference presents a unique chance for organizations to showcase their products, solutions, and services to a highly engaged audience. By sponsoring or exhibiting at the event, companies can enhance their brand visibility, gain access to key decision-makers, and create new business opportunities. Interested parties are encouraged to contact the event organizers to explore various sponsorship and exhibition options available.
MarketsandMarkets Next-Gen Digital Pathology Conference - Boston promises to be an exceptional event that will shape the future of pathology through innovation, collaboration, and knowledge sharing. Don't miss this opportunity to be at the forefront of the digital pathology revolution. Register now and secure your spot at this prestigious event.
