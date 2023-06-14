Samsung partners with Shinhan Bank to bring Samsung wallet solution closer to Vietnamese

VIETNAM, June 14 -

HCM CITY — Samsung Vina Electronics signed an MOU with Shinhan Bank Vietnam to establish a strategic relationship between Samsung Wallet and financial products from Shinhan Bank on June 14.

Sharing the same vision of creating a seamless and secure digital payment ecosystem, the partnership will serve as a foundation to accelerate a convenient and comfortable lifestyle for both Galaxy users and Shinhan customers within the scenario of mobile payment making its way to all activities and entertainment of Vietnamese customers.

"In the context of the market's digital transformation, I am confident that the collaboration between Shinhan Bank and Samsung will leverage both companies' strengths to create an integrated digital payment platform more suitable and comprehensive for Vietnamese consumers," said Lee Chung Lyong, president of Samsung Vina.

The partnership will enable Galaxy users to seamlessly connect their Shinhan Bank cards to Samsung Wallet, empowering them to make fast and secure payments using their smartphones. With Samsung's cutting-edge management and security platforms, this collaboration will offer a convenient, confident, and reassured feeling to customers as they get used to using mobile payment for daily activities.

Galaxy smartphone users will benefit from Samsung's wide ecosystem when special offers from Shinhan Bank for Korean companies' products and services in Việt Nam are integrated and managed directly in the Samsung Wallet digital wallet. Users can thoroughly enjoy life with top services thanks to Knox Guard's mobile payment method with the finest security quality.

"We firmly believe that our collaboration with Samsung Wallet will be instrumental in accelerating Việt Nam's digital transformation process through secure mobile payment. By combining Shinhan Bank’s financial expertise with Samsung's security performance, we are confident that we can make mobile payment the preferred mode of payment for every Vietnamese citizen,” said Kang GewWon, CEO and general director of Shinhan Bank.

To celebrate their partnership, Samsung and Shinhan Bank together will offer special promotions for customers making payments with Shinhan cards through Samsung Wallet from June 15 to July 15. — VNS