Ergode's Acquisition Spree Continues: Clean Bottle Joins its Brand Portfolio
Ergode, Inc. acquires Clean Bottle, revolutionizing the sports bottle industry. A major milestone in brand aggregation.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ergode, Inc. (Ergode), a specialist in brand aggregation, is thrilled to announce its successful acquisition of Clean Bottle, a pioneering brand that has revolutionized the sports bottle industry. This strategic move demonstrates Ergode's commitment to expanding its offerings and delivering innovative, high-quality products to its valued customers.
Established in 2010, Clean Bottle introduced the world's first sports bottle with a removable, easy-to-clean bottom cap. The brand's appearance on the renowned show Shark Tank USA further showcased its groundbreaking solution to influential investors, solidifying its reputation as an industry leader.
The company's founder was inspired to create this groundbreaking product after a disappointing experience during an afternoon bike ride, where an unpleasant, moldy surprise awaited him at the bottom of his water bottle. Fueled by the desire to find a better solution, the founder embarked on a two-year journey, collaborating with three factories and creating 54 prototypes. The result was the birth of the first Clean Bottle, a true game-changer in the hydration industry.
"We are delighted to welcome Clean Bottle to the portfolio of Ergode Brands," expressed Rupesh Sanghavi, Founder and CEO of Ergode. "Their emphasis on quality, functionality, and customer satisfaction makes it an excellent addition to Ergode's growing portfolio. With Clean Bottle, we aim to enhance the hydration experience for athletes and outdoor enthusiasts worldwide."
Former CEO Brandon Bernardo expressed his excitement, stating, "I'm thrilled to see Clean Bottle join Ergode. With Ergode's resources and expertise, I'm confident the brand will reach new heights. It's a proud moment for our team, and I'm excited to witness the continued success of Clean Bottle under Ergode's leadership."
Clean Bottle distinguishes itself not only with its groundbreaking design but also with its vibrant range of sports bottles. Incorporating visually appealing designs, these bottles add a unique touch to the hydration experience, captivating athletes and outdoor enthusiasts.
As Clean Bottle becomes part of Ergode's brand portfolio, customers can anticipate a greater focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.
About Ergode, Inc.
Since 2007, Ergode has rapidly grown as a brand aggregator in North America. With a focus on empowering small and medium brands, Ergode helps them compete with established labels and gain consumer trust. Leveraging its expertise in finance, marketing, technology, and operational scale, Ergode drives growth for over 2,500 brands. Annually managing 5 million products from global warehouses spanning 30,000 square feet, Ergode serves as a catalyst for brand success, elevating businesses to new heights. Their portfolio includes Malco Modes, Red Cup Living, Keeble Outlets, Vizari Sports, and Store Indya.
About The Clean Hydration Company:
Founded in 2010, Clean Bottle has been at the forefront of revolutionizing the sports bottle industry. Their pioneering product, the world's first sports bottle with a removable, easy-to-clean bottom cap, has garnered acclaim for its innovation and practicality. With a strong emphasis on quality and customer satisfaction, Clean Bottle has become a trusted name in the hydration market, offering a diverse range of bottles and hydration products that cater to the unique needs of athletes and outdoor enthusiasts
