Unlocking the power of Dyslexic Thinking: Employers falling short in recognizing its enormous potential, says report

My organisation understands the value of Dyslexic Thinking My organisation's recruiting process can identify Dyslexic Thinkers My organisation works to accommodate Dyslexic Thinkers

New report reveals businesses are missing a trick by not understanding & embracing Dyslexic Thinking.

Only 6% of dyslexic employees say employers recognize that Dyslexic Thinking skills fit well with skills needed in the workplace. It’s time to bridge that gap”.” — Kate Griggs, CEO and Founder of Made By Dyslexia

UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- A staggering 96% of dyslexics say the recruiting process doesn’t aim to identify their Dyslexic Thinking skills as revealed in a new report from Randstad Enterprise and global charity Made By Dyslexia . However, nearly two-thirds (64%) of HR leaders say their organization’s recruiting process is capable of identifying those with Dyslexic Thinking skills. This highlights a huge disparity (60%) between potential employers and employees.The key findings from the report suggest a large gap between the progress companies believe they’re making, and the real-world experiences of dyslexics. 60% of HR leaders say Dyslexic Thinking should be viewed as an asset or an individual strength, but only 6% of dyslexics say employers recognize that Dyslexic Thinking skills fit well with skills that are in demand.With the skills gap continuing to be an issue for recruitment; due to technological advancements and labor expectations, business need to start understanding where their future employees are and what core skills they offer. The World Economic Forum’s (WEF) most recent Future Of Jobs report (2023) continues to highlight that the skills of the future are the skills that dyslexics index in extremely highly. According to the WEF, analytical thinking is considered the top core skill, while creative thinking, another Dyslexic Thinking skill, ranks second.Therefore, to help businesses understand what dyslexics and their extraordinary skills can offer the workplace, Made By Dyslexia is launching ‘Employ Dyslexia’ - a global workplace mission to train every workplace to empower Dyslexic Thinking in their organization. To do this they have create a number of free and accessible resources, including unique training for individuals and businesses to help empower dyslexics, their skills and their thinking.Kate Griggs, CEO and Founder of Made By Dyslexia, “Despite Dyslexic Thinking skills aligning with 2023 WEF's most in demand skills, the new research with Randstad Enterprise has revealed a shocking gulf between what employers believe they know about Dyslexic Thinking, and the experiences of dyslexic employees. Although 60% of HR leaders say Dyslexic Thinking should be viewed as an asset, but only 6% of dyslexic employees say employers recognize that Dyslexic Thinking skills fit well with skills needed in the workplace. It’s time to bridge that gap”.The report created by questioning more than 1,500 dyslexics in employment and over 900 HR leaders across 18 markets globally has overall revealed a shocking discrepancy between HR’s perception and understanding of dyslexia in the workplace, compared to those who are dyslexic. 60% of HR leaders say Dyslexic Thinking should be viewed as an asset or an individual strength, but only 6% of dyslexics say employers recognize that Dyslexic Thinking skills fit well with skills needed in the workplace."Our research shows that significant disparity exists between how well employers feel they are enabling dyslexic thinkers in the workplace and how employees feel about this topic, but there is a way forward. Organizations can improve how they identify and support Dyslexic Thinking and in doing so work better with dyslexic job candidates and employees. Organizations can make significant advances with the proper adjustments, ensuring people are treated fairly and inclusively throughout the recruitment process and providing suitable support," said Mike Smith, chief executive of Randstad Enterprise. "We want people to feel proud to tell us they are dyslexic, and we, as employers, need to see dyslexia as the superpower that it is. That change can only be made by educating people in empowering Dyslexic Thinking in the workplace. That's why we're committed to supporting Made By Dyslexia, encouraging organizations worldwide to take the first step and sign up for the Employ Dyslexia training program. Dyslexic Thinking requires adjustments; it's time organizations around the world stepped up and made them."And there is appetite for knowledge from businesses, since Made By Dyslexia announced their free training, to be launched later this year, they have seen 770 sign ups to promise to employ dyslexia. With a total 13.5m employees likely to benefit from the training.The new FREE workplace training, designed by experts at Made By Dyslexia, coming later this year on LinkedIn Learning , is designed to empower Dyslexic Thinking in the workplace, and ensure that companies are future ready. Randstad Enterprise, EY, a number of Virgin Group companies, including Virgin Money and Virgin Red and LinkedIn have already committed to making the training available to all employees upon launch.The Employ Dyslexia mission has four simple steps for workplaces to follow to Employ Dyslexic Thinking now:● Define dyslexia as a valuable thinking skill● Offer adjustments that enable dyslexics to thrive● Tailor recruitment processes for dyslexics● Support affinity groups & communities

Watch the Employ Dyslexia training trailer which includes the charity’s partners, Randstad Enterprise, EY, LinkedIn, Virgin Group and Microsoft.