Is love written in the stars? - Surprising Astrology Insights Revealed by 500,000 Dating App Users

ZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new study reveals the hidden power of Astrology in the dating world

▪️ Virgos are the most desired ones.

▪️ Libra females and Pisces males regret their matches the most.

▪️ Scorpio and Cancer are a match made in heaven.

▪️ Leos claim the crown in wanting kids, followed closely by Aries and Capricorn.

▪️ Scorpio males are the most invested in making a relationship happen.

Astrology & Dating

Have you ever thought that the time, date, and place you were born could impact your love life?

Thanks to Astrology, it turns out that it actually does have an impact.

In an effort to bridge the connection between Astrology and dating, the dating app dua.com conducted a comprehensive study analyzing more than 500,000 of its users.

The study used the birthdates of users to find out their zodiac sign and analyzed how each sign behaves when it comes to dating. The data taken for the analysis included information such as profile completion, smoking habits, parenthood preferences, desirability, and zodiac sign compatibility.

Zodiac characteristics: What does the data show us?

Dating apps have become the norm. A recent Ipsos study found that 77% of Gen Z and Millennials believe that the majority of people will meet their partners online in the next 10 years.

While on the topic, drawing immediate attention was the remarkable openness that Cancers have towards dating apps, making them the largest user group within the app (10.06%).

Considering the fact that Astrology recognizes Cancer as the sign that places the utmost importance on family connections, this was aligned perfectly with the core objective of dua.com – to create meaningful relationships and strong bonds.

Geminis are crushing it on the app when it comes to profile completion, indicating a strong focus on details when it comes to presenting themselves. Tauruses, on the other hand, have the lowest profile completion rate, showing their rebellious nature and authenticity.

Moreover, the leading smoker among zodiac signs turns out to be Aries, likely due to their impulsive and adventurous nature. Coming in close behind are Leo and Libra. However, if you're looking for the healthiest signs, Taurus and Virgo are on top of the list.

With a significant percentage of 64% using the #serious tag, Scorpios prove to own the serious relationship scene. When it comes to being committed, they are unbeatable. Sagittarius, on the contrary, is the adventure-seeking type, leading the #fun tag, whereas Pisces is the most friendly zodiac sign, leading the #friends tag.

In terms of the desire to have children, Leo (12.55%), Aries (11.82%), and Capricorn (11.59%) took the top positions on the list. This way implying that people who wish to start a family are particularly attracted to individuals born under these signs.

The Zodiacs everybody wishes for

Have you ever wondered who should make the first move when it comes to online dating?

Well, while there’s no general rule on who should do so, it’s pretty simple within the dating app dua.com. The first interaction between users starts with a 'Like'.

Speaking of likes, the study found that Virgo females are the ultimate zodiac sign crush on the dating scene, with a power percentage of 9.23%, followed by Leo (8.94%) and Cancer (8.93%).

If you ever thought that some males just have a natural charm with women, most probably they are a Virgo, Libra, or Scorpio.

The ultimate Zodiac sign matches

In dua.com, if two users mutually like each other, a match is formed. This opens up the chance for them to interact and get to know each other better.

The data shows that Virgo gets the most matches (8.91%). Sagittarius (8.89%) and Libra (8.75%) are close behind. Even though Sagittarius claims the top spot in Astrology for being outgoing, these findings confirm the social characteristics of all three signs.

On the contrary, Cancer (8.01%), Aquarius (7.85%), and Pisces (7.65%) have the fewest matches. This could be due to their lower activity levels – as they give fewer likes, they receive fewer matches.

When looking at the general match combinations, Scorpio and Cancer are the ultimate match, with a power percentage of 10.60%, similar to what Astrology says.

Surprisingly, the least compatible match is Sagittarius and Taurus, scoring only 6.25%. This contradicts the idea that opposites attract.

However, sometimes matches don't work out, and users end up regretting them. For instance, Libra women were quite selective - over half of their matches (51.02%) ended up being deleted.

On the other hand, Pisces men had the highest regret rate at 49.51%, supporting the Astrology claims of their tendency to pull away from the fear of getting hurt.

The Zodiac Chatty Stars

If you’re always the center of attention at social gatherings, there are some zodiac signs that might suit you best when it comes to communication style.

When a match is created on dua.com, the users have the opportunity to message each other.

When it comes to the most extroverted personalities, Aries females got the trophy for sending the most messages within the app, showing their fearless nature. For males, Scorpios stand out as the most active conversationalists among all zodiac signs, confirming their intense nature.

Female Pisces emerged as the least interactive sign towards males, known for their reserved and introverted tendencies (6.20%). On the male side, Cancer showcased similar traits toward females, aligning with their inherent shyness (7.28%).

However, if you feel your zodiac sign doesn't completely reflect who you are, you may not have fully developed its traits yet.

All in all, even though Astrology's impact on personality remains unproven, the shown data in this study seems to align with substantial astrology assumptions, leaving us to wonder:

Should we let the stars guide our love lives?