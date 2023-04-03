Is smoking unsexy? - The Dating App dua.com reveals the truth

A new study reveals that smoking damages your love life.

Although the findings confirm what many assume, the results are still surprising, indicating that a healthy lifestyle not only enhances your wellbeing but also has a positive impact on your love life.” — Eduard Luta

- In general, smokers receive 52.7% less matches than non-smokers.

- The research offers unique insights into the impact smoking has on dating, providing a remarkable glimpse into how this habit impacts people's love lives.

- Surprisingly, non-smoking females receive in total 63.6% more matches than female smokers in online dating.

The bond between Smoking and Dating

Have you ever dated a smoker? Or is smoking a deal breaker for you?

Smokers or nonsmokers all have thoughts about having a smoking partner.

A recent study by dua.com has uncovered interesting facts between smoking and dating, shedding light on how our habits may shape our love lives as well.

Users of the online dating app dua.com can state in their profile if they are smokers, non-smokers, or occasional smokers.

The analysis of over 460,000 users within the app revealed insightful patterns related to smoking behaviour. For instance, smokers may have difficulty finding partners due to the fact that non-smokers appear to be more desired by potential matches. Specifically, non-smoking users received substantially higher match rates than their smoking peers (111.4%).

The study's results align with this statement, indicating a decrease in attractiveness towards smokers.

Interestingly, the study found that non-smoking females (63.6%) are preferred over smoking females, highlighting the significance of healthy habits when seeking a potential partner.

Similarly, the study found that the trend also applies to men, but to a lesser extent (48.4%) of users indicating a preference for non-smokers over their smoking counterparts.

‘’Whilst obviously people aren’t permanently a smoker in many cases and some people can see past this - it does clearly influence a person’s decision to date you.’’ - said Sarah Benny, the author of ‘The Simple Life’.

The research also analysed the age group, which revealed that 18-24 year-olds are the most active smokers and their smoking habit has been associated with significantly lower dating success. Smokers received 48% fewer matches compared to non-smoking peers in this age group.

The study's results were particularly interesting as they showed that the older age group (25-34) had a higher percentage of non-smoking users. This suggests that individuals in this age range are more likely to prioritise a healthier lifestyle and do better in dating.

In a world where love is just a swipe away, the study has revealed that the smoking habit could be affecting the chances to date. So if you’re looking to improve your love life, perhaps it's time to put down that cigarette and prioritise your health.

Data Deep Dive: The Methodology Behind the Study

The research included a total of 466,949 users within the online dating & chat app dua.com application, thus analysing the #smoker #sometimes smoker #nonsmoker tags information on their profiles. From this, the likes and matches received per user have been identified.

Additionally, the study examined the age groups of all users to explore in this way any correlation between a user's smoking habits and their success rate on the app.