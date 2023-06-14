Submit Release
Aspire Systems, a global IT services provider, achieves AWS Service Delivery designation for AWS Lambda

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The AWS Service Delivery Program recognizes Aspire's commitment to following best practices and demonstrating proven customer success in delivering AWS Lambda services.

GLOBAL, June 14, 2023: Aspire Systems, a global IT services provider and an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Tier Services Partner, has recently announced that it has achieved the AWS Service Delivery designation for AWS Lambda for having substantial technical expertise, relevant experience, and proven customer success.

Aspire has been empowering organizations to use AWS Lambda to accelerate their modernization journeys while securing data. Becoming an AWS Lambda Service Delivery Partner further strengthens Aspire Systems' portfolio of AWS Competency designations.

“We appreciate being recognized by AWS. Using AWS Lambda helped use cases that needed event-driven message processing scale massively. It helped deliver projects faster and more robustly, as it simplified the development lifecycle and the deployment pipeline. Serverless also helped us by giving the flexibility to choose what we needed in terms of compute and technology and quickly stand-up prototypes based on concepts”, said Jothi Rengarajan, Head of Cloud practice, Aspire Systems

“Serverless computing is picking up pace across platforms and helping enterprise architects build cost-effective, robust, and just-in-time computing infrastructures. Its demand-based scaling features help users place periodic workloads for better design and performance. We also use AWS Lambda for our customers to help build scalable and flexible infrastructures quickly and efficiently,” said Dilip Chatulingath, Senior Director - Sales, Aspire Systems

Customer views on Aspire Systems’ Lambda services.

“AWS Lambda jobs are one of the main processes used to build yearbooks for our publishing system. It is used to process hi-resolution pictures to PDF documents with a daily average transaction of 6000+ documents with 30-100 pictures on each, for proofing and printing along with other AWS services like Amazon API Gateway, Amazon DynamoDB, Amazon Simple Queue Services (Amazon SQS), AWS Secrets Manager, Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) clusters and Amazon CloudWatch,” said Aravind Kashyap, CIO, Balfour & Co.
“Aspire created a report that requires complicated reasoning since it had to incorporate data from numerous servers and be sent to a third party on a regular basis. They utilized services like AWS Lambda, Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), and AWS Step Functions and assisted in the development of event-driven microservices,” said David Duncan, Principal Solutions Engineer, Team Car Care


About Aspire Systems

Aspire Systems is a global technology services firm serving as a trusted technology partner for our clients. They work with some of the world's most innovative enterprises and independent software vendors. Aspire's core philosophy of "Attention. Always." communicates the belief in lavishing care and attention on all clients and employees. The company has over 4900+ employees globally and operates across North America, LATAM, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.

Visit: https://aspiresys.com , https://www.aspiresys.com/aws-lambada-services/

Divya Danapal
Aspire Systems
+91 9789998208
