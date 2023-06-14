Alan Ram’s Proactive Training Solutions Announces Training Program Designed Specifically for Independent Car Dealers
Accelerate U, to be launched at the NIADA Convention & Expo 23, helps independent dealers successfully boost lead-to-sales conversions
Independent dealers are fighting headwinds with less inventory and higher prices. When you also layer in a tightening loan market, to be successful they need to drive the right leads to their showroom”SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alan Ram’s Proactive Training Solutions, the industry leader in automotive sales and management training, today announced the launch of a newly updated used car sales training course for independent car dealers, “Accelerate U.” The new program helps independent auto dealers increase their success in today’s market by learning how to leverage all their leads and create proactive opportunities. Alan Ram’s Proactive Training Solutions specializes in teaching dealers how to convert both phone and online opportunities to the showroom floor. This approach has helped clients become some of the top-selling used car dealers across the country.
— Michael Renaud, Alan Ram’s Proactive Training Solutions CEO
The new Accelerate U gives independent car dealer sales teams the tools, word tracks, and scripting on the topics they need to win in today’s market, including how to handle inbound social, internet, and phone leads. It also includes similar tools for outbound leads to help salespeople build a book of sustainable business to grow their gross. It will be launched at the NIADA Convention and Expo 23 in Las Vegas, NV, June 19-June 22. The company is offering a special NIADA promotion for June; $499/month/unlimited users and no set-up or admin fees. This is a reduction from the regular price of $799/month.
“Today’s independent dealers are fighting headwinds with less inventory and higher prices. When you also layer in a tightening loan market, to be successful they need to drive the right leads to their showroom. Our Accelerate U program gives independent dealers sales the tools they need for success,” said Michael Renaud, Alan Ram’s Proactive Training Solutions CEO.
Alan Ram’s Proactive Training Solutions’ online and in-person car sales training creates effective dealership sales teams that convert opportunities from the phone and the internet. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit https://proactivetrainingsolutions.com, or stop by booth 208 at the NIADA Convention & Expo 23 in Las Vegas, NV, June 19-June 22.
About Alan Ram’s Proactive Training Solutions
Founded in 1991 by Alan Ram, Proactive Training Solutions is an automotive management training company that specializes in helping clients with conversion using a three-pronged approach – education, simulation, and accountability with consequence. The company delivers this through national training events along with its online curriculum.
Sara Callahan
Carter West Public Relations
+7 9497420477
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube