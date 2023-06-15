Hexcellence Consulting Approved as the 1st Ever Asia-Based Premium Provider for OTC Markets
Hexcellence Mgmt Team from left to right : Ronnie Yee (Partner), Seah Chia Yee(Managing Partner), Dennis Loh (Partner)
Malaysian-based Hexcellence Consulting announced its recognition as the 1st ever Asia-Based OTC Markets Premium Provider by OTC Markets Group Inc.,United States
As part of ASEAN, we hope to see more valuable domestic companies connect to International Financial Market by leveraging our expertise and experience.”KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Malaysian consulting firm Hexcellence Consulting ("Hexcellence"), a trusted leader in the Asia financial services consulting industry, is proud to announce its recognition on 1st June, 2023 as the 1st Asia-based OTC Markets Premium Provider by OTC Markets Group Inc., ("OTC") the operator of financial markets for 12,000 U.S. and global securities. This prestigious designation sets Hexcellence apart from competitors and solidifies its position as the go-to expert for companies seeking to navigate the complexities of the OTC Markets.
— Seah Chia Yee, Managing Partner of Hexcellence Consulting
With an unwavering commitment to excellence, Hexcellence has consistently demonstrated exceptional expertise in assisting clients with successful listings on the OTC Markets in the Asia region.
"We are honoured to be recognized as an OTC Markets Premium Provider," said Seah Chia Yee, Managing Partner at Hexcellence. "Our numerous success stories showcase the ability of our team to guide clients through the listing process and help them achieve their goals. We understand navigating the regulatory landscape can be challenging, therefore, we simplify the process for our clients and ensure they receive well-rounded guidance tailored to their specific needs. To achieve this, we stay up to date with the ever-evolving regulations of the OTC Markets, ensuring clients remain compliant and meet the necessary requirements to achieve a successful listing."
Emerging Growth Businesses in Asia
Cited in "Emerging Giants in Asia Pacific" by KMPG, by 2030, Asia Pacific’s emerging growth companies will likely have a profound impact on the shape of the global economy. Already taking in over one-quarter of the world’s total private investment dollars, Asia Pacific is catching up with North America as the world’s number one producer of unicorns, start-up businesses valued at over 1 billion USD. A key factor in the region’s continued success is strong GDP growth, particularly in its emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs); the latest IMD forecasts predict EMDE Asia will grow 20% faster than the global average this year.
Further highlighting the specific region of Southeast Asia, the active participation of ASEAN nations in global supply chains is likely to expand further as new free trade and digital economy agreements come into force across the region. These agreements should attract foreign suppliers of goods and services and encourage them to make investments in regional businesses that can innovate in response to the shifting needs and preferences of the region's consumers.
This tendency for innovation is yet another factor making Southeast Asian markets, where middle class populations are rapidly expanding, not only excellent locations for business today, but also locations where business will be transformed differently in the future.
Partners at Hexcellence, Ronnie Yee and Dennis Loh further highlighted the huge potential of the Southeast Asia region's business landscape, "In the Southeast Asia Region where we are located, we have witnessed a huge number of emerging growth businesses surging and exposing themselves to the international financial market in recent years, We believe our network of professionals, including legal experts, accountants, and investor relations specialists, allows us to provide comprehensive support to these companies throughout the listing and fund raising process for their growth.”
With its recognition as an OTC Markets Premium Provider, Hexcellence continues to pave the way for companies seeking to enter the OTC Markets. By delivering unmatched expertise, demonstrating a track record of success, and prioritizing client satisfaction, Hexcellence is poised to lead the industry and empower clients to achieve their listing objectives.
To learn more about Hexcellence Consulting's premium services and how the team assists companies in achieving a successful listing and fund raising in the international financial market, please visit https://hexcellence.co/ or contact +60 11 5636 6286.
About Hexcellence Consulting:
Hexcellence Consulting is a professional and experienced corporate advisory firm that specializes in company restructuring, listing on US Capital Markets, namely Nasdaq, NYSE, and OTC Markets, as well as all aspects of going public.
Hexcellence Consulting work closely with clients throughout the entire listing process, communicating with third parties such as U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, FINRA, independent accountant, security attorney, and more. In addition to listing services, the team also offer comprehensive advisory services for general corporate operations, business transactions, and regulatory matters.
Hexcellence Consulting approaches the work with a proactive mindset, focusing on avoiding potential problems and providing cutting-edge corporate advisory services to build long-lasting relationships with clients. The firm continuously evolves to stay current with industry trends and regulatory changes.
