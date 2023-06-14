Inogic announces Maplytics enhancements, an improved way to empower Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service with Maps

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Inogic, Microsoft Gold ISV for Dynamics 365 CRM & Power Platform has an enviable Flagship called Maplytics that seamlessly integrates Dynamics 365 CRM with Bing Maps. Over the years Team Maplytics has been upgrading and perfecting the solution to be an ideal partner to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service. With all the additions so far, Team Maplytics appears to have achieved it. The Team recently introduced a series of blogs describing the popular features of Maplytics and how they add to the offerings and functionality of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service.

“We’ve been working on the suggestions of our partners and clients and the app can be used as a cool add-on with its ability to create territories in several ways, its user-friendly and detailed Resource Optimization function, its out-of-the-box features such as Census Data & Land Area Mapping, Heat Map Analysis, etc.,” echoed the tech lead of Team Maplytics.

The five-part series can be followed in the Blog section of Maplytics Website under the category title of Field Service. It not only concentrates on the plugins enabled with Maplytics but also gives a study of the offerings of Dynamics 365 Field Service originally.

In the past 12 months, Maplytics has tied up with ESRI to acquire the ArcGIS Feature Layer Support for map Overlay. With this collaboration, the data from the ArcGIS Feature Layers can now be mapped into Maplytics in real-time. Team Maplytics has revamped its website, logo, brand colors, and brand approach with the changing times. “Maplytics section within Dynamics 365 CRM Mobile App, too is now revised, easier to use, justifies all the features, has quick use shortcuts to frequently used functions, and is a lot more convenient”, claims the proud team.

Maplytics now also offers real-time tracking of field reps in terms of the routes plotted for their travel and the routes taken by them. The reps can also visualize their navigation direction on Waze App, Google Maps, and Apple Maps and can have a 3-dimensional view of their travel street.

“We’ve introduced category-based donuts on the dashboards to enable better and quick analysis among the sales managers, the PCF Data grids are updated for easy record selection and mass actions, our motto is to be good listeners to our clients so we can empower their businesses with location intelligence”, concludes the Manager of Team Maplytics.

About Inogic

Inogic is a leading Microsoft Gold ISV Partner for Dynamics 365 CRM and Power Platform. Inogic offers cutting-edge apps that are designed to address functionality and feature gaps in Dynamics 365 CRM, besides improving user adoption and productivity. With 15+ apps for Dynamics 365 CRM and Power Platform, Inogic has reached more than 50 countries. Inogic apps are divided into seven different categories - geospatial apps (Maplytics), visualization apps (Kanban Board & Map My Relationships), user adoption apps (User Adoption Monitor & Gamifics365), file and storage management apps (Attach2Dynamics & SharePoint Security Sync), productivity apps (Click2Clone, Click2Export, Undo2Restore, Alerts4Dynamics & Lead Assignment and Distribution Automation), integrations apps (InoLink & Marketing4Dynamics), and SAAS Management app (Subscription and Recurring Billing Management). These apps help organizations streamline business processes and achieve high Returns on Investment. Inogic is also renowned for its high-quality and low-cost offshore development services on Dynamics CRM and Power Platform. Contributing to the community, Inogic Blogs are very popular for their regular high-quality tips and tricks on all things Dynamics 365 CRM and Power Platform. To learn more about how Inogic can help you in enhancing your Dynamics 365 CRM and Power Platform user experience, visit the website or contact crm@inogic.com.

Maplytics Features Overview - Map for Dynamics 365 CRM / Dataverse (Power Apps)