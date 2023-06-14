Maine State Harness Racing Commission Public Meeting

MAINE, June 21 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Back to full Meeting Calendar

Date: June 21, 2023

Start Time: 9:00 AM

Location: Room 101, Deering Building, 90 Blossom Lane, Augusta, Maine OR Microsoft Teams

Meeting description/purpose:

Under the authority of 8 M.R.S. 271(2) and Chapter 19, Section 4.10 of the Maine State Harness Racing Commission Rules, the Commission will hear a request from HC Bangor LLC doing business as Bangor Raceway and First Tracks Investment, LLC to reopen the 2023 Race Date Assignment Hearing. Union Fair has notified the Commission that it will no longer conduct harness racing and will not be racing the dates it was previously awarded: July 23, 24, 25, 26, and 27.

The request is for the Commission to award HC Bangor LLC an additional day of racing on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, and First Tracks Investment, LLC an additional day on Friday, July 28, 2023, in addition to those awarded at the Licensing and Race Date Assignment Hearing that was held on November 15, 2022. In the event the Commission votes to reopen the Race Date Assignment Proceedings, the hearing will occur on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. in the Deering Building, Room 101 located at 90 Blossom Lane, Augusta, Maine 04333-0028.

The hearing will be held in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Maine Administrative Procedure Act, 5 M.R.S. 9051-9064 and Chapter 21 of the Maine State Harness Racing Commission rules. All parties have the right to be represented by counsel and will be allowed to present evidence, call witnesses, and present oral or written testimony and arguments to the Commission. Applications for intervention pursuant to 5 M.R.S. 9054 will be accepted until the commencement of the hearing. Applications for intervention presented after the commencement of the hearing will be denied.

Any questions or inquiries should be directed to: Shane Bacon, Executive Director, Maine State Harness Racing Commission, 28 State House Station, Augusta, ME 04333-0028 or call (207) 287-3221.

Join Meeting on Microsoft Teams

OR

Call in audio only: 207-209-4724

Phone Conference ID: 273 199 026 045#

Related documents (if any):

Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.

Notice of Hearing (PDF)

For further information, contact:

Name: Carol Gauthier

Phone: (207) 287-3221