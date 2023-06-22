Effectiveness of Mac Anti-Virus Software Put to the Test 2023 by AV-Comparatives

Independent testing lab AV-Comparatives has released its Mac Security Test 2023 report of security programs for Apple’s macOS Ventura systems.

Our comprehensive Mac certification test and review reaffirms the need for robust security solutions, dispels myths about Mac immunity to cyber threats.”
— Andreas Clementi, founder and CEO, AV-Comparatives
INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AV-Comparatives has reviewed and tested 9 security solutions on Apple’s macOS Ventura. Check out for AV-Comparatives Mac Security Test & Review 2023 to see which consumer and enterprise security solutions have been approved.

Malware research by AV-Comparatives has shown that viable malicious programs targeting macOS are still being produced and that Mac users are not immune to cyberattacks. There has been rapid growth in potentially unwanted applications (PUA) for Mac recently. Consequently, AV-Comparatives also tested each product against a wide array of potentially unwanted programs for macOS, and the results of this are included in the report.

Nine security solutions for Mac were certified by the Austrian test institute. These are (in alphabetical order):
Avast Security Free for Mac, AVG AntiVirus Free for Mac, Avira Prime for Mac, Bitdefender Antivirus for Mac, CrowdStrike Falcon Pro for Mac, Intego Mac Internet Security, Kaspersky Plus for Mac, Trellix Endpoint Security (HX) for Mac and Trend Micro Antivirus for Mac.

To be certified, products had to demonstrate a high degree of protection against prevalent Mac threats, and produce no false alarms with common, legitimate software for macOS. Approved products also had to provide protection without slowing the system down, have real-time protection, carry out essential functions reliably, and avoid confusing the user with misleading alerts.

Additionally, all participating products were tested for their ability to detect Windows malware. This ensures that Mac users do not inadvertently pass on malicious Windows files to family, friends or colleagues. Other general security advice to Mac users on how to keep their systems safe is included in the report, together with an in-depth review of each product. The reader is thus provided with an indication of the product's ease of use.

Like all AV-Comparatives’ public reports, the report of the 2023 Mac Antivirus Test can be downloaded free of charge from the institute’s website www.av-comparatives.org

About
AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.   

Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512 287788
media@av-comparatives.org
AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests.

