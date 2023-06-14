HackCorruption launches applications for Colombia

HackCorruption participants in Nepal in April HackCorruption participants in Nepal in April Accountability Lab Co-CEO and HackCorruption Project Lead, Cheri-Leigh Erasmus

HackCorruption Colombia is in Bogotá from 18 – 20 August, hosting 50 changemakers from Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Paraguay, and the Dominican Republic.

WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLOMBIA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Accountability Lab (AL), the Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE) and Development Gateway: An IREX Venture (DG) are preparing to host 75 people for an innovative anti-corruption hackathon. HackCorruption is a hybrid Tech4Good event scheduled for August 18 to 20 in Bogotá, Colombia, that aims to bring people together to co-create anti-corruption solutions. Participants from Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Panama, and Paraguay will be welcomed. The hackathon is hosted with support from the Bureau for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) at the U.S. Department of State through the Anti-Corruption Solutions Through Emerging Technologies (ASET) program.

The overall goal for the hackathon is to prevent, deter, and combat corruption by stimulating the innovative application of technology to address accountability gaps and build systemic integrity. There are three problem sets that the hackathon will cover: (1) Budget and Ownership

Transparency; (2) Open Contracting & Transparency of Public Procurement; and (3) Digital Citizenship to Constrain Corruption. Additionally, organizers are seeking applicants eager to work on transnational corruption under the three problem sets.

Applications are open to individuals or teams until June 28th. The hackathon itself will take place from August 18 to 20. The event will culminate in an independent judging process, and participants can take home seed funding of up to $10,000 for the most feasible ideas.

AL Co-CEO and HackCorruption Project Lead, Cheri-Leigh Erasmus, said that Accountability Lab is excited to connect innovators across the five participating countries with the greater HackCorruption network established through past regional events in South Africa and Nepal. “HackCorruption is creating a space to surface uncommon solutions to common problems, and the hackathons are just a starting point for building a new, diverse network of govtech champions,” Erasmus said.

Frank Brown, Director of CIPE’s Anti-Corruption and Governance Center, said that HackCorruption is a “holistic, inclusive approach” to finding clever corruption fighters in a region and giving them the tools they need to outsmart corrupt actors. “At CIPE, we see the HackCorruption approach as embodying precisely the kind of nimble, energetic, and opportunistic partnerships that are necessary to be effective against corruption at every level.”

Development Gateway has also joined forces with AL and CIPE to provide data and software development support to winning participants as they build out their tools. “We're thrilled to participate in this new expansion of HackCorruption to Colombia. We're looking forward to continuing to partner with innovators in civic tech and civil society to increase transparency and combat corruption in their respective countries,” said Sarah Orton-Vipond, Director of Engagement and Partnerships at Development Gateway.

Applicants should be citizens of one of the five target countries of Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Panama, and Paraguay. US citizens or lawful permanent residents are not eligible.

Teams and individuals are invited to apply. For further information, visit www.hackcorruption.org.



Disclaimer: This initiative is supported by a grant from the U.S. Department of State. The opinions, findings and conclusions stated herein are those of Accountability Lab and do not necessarily reflect those of the U.S. Department of State.

About Accountability Lab:

Accountability Lab is a global translocal network that makes governance work for people by supporting active citizens, responsible leaders and accountable institutions. Our goal is a world in which resources are used wisely, decisions benefit everyone fairly, and people lead secure lives.

About CIPE:

CIPE works with local partners to craft business-driven solutions to social-economic problems that affect millions of people. Working with our local partners that include business associations, chambers of commerce, think tanks, universities and advocacy organizations, CIPE is helping create the enabling environment for business to thrive and has more than 200 projects on the ground in over 80 countries.

About Development Gateway: An IREX Venture

Development Gateway: An IREX Venture (DG) builds tools, systems, and dashboards that make development data easier to gather, use, and understand. Partnering with governments, institutions, and communities, DG helps ensure people have the information needed to make or shape decisions. We identify barriers to increased data use, codesign solutions, and continuously explore what incentives, structures, and processes are needed to enable evidence-based decisions.