Accountability Lab announces new co-leadership structure

Accountability Lab's three new Co-CEOS (L-R), Jean Scrimgeour, Blair Glencorse and Cheri-Leigh Erasmus

Accountability Lab announces a leadership change - former ED Blair Glencorse has been joined by Jean Scrimgeour and Cheri-Leigh Erasmus as the three new Co-CEOs

It’s an exciting new chapter for the Lab and a way for the organization to both live its values and continue to drive innovation in this space.” — AL’s Board Chairperson, Madeleine Goerg

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Accountability Lab (AL) is excited to announce a leadership change at the organization with the addition of two co-leaders. As of June 5, 2023, Blair Glencorse has been joined by Jean Scrimgeour and Cheri-Leigh Erasmus as the organization’s three new Co-CEOs.

Erasmus joins the leadership team from her position as Global Director of Learning at AL, a position she’s held since 2018. Scrimgeour has been AL’s Global Director of Growth and Operations since 2017.

AL’s Board Chairperson, Madeleine Goerg, said the transition aligned with the organization’s key strategic assets around diversity and equity and operationalized the idea of collective decision-making across the translocal network. “It’s an exciting new chapter for the Lab and a way for the organization to both live its values and continue to drive innovation in this space,” Goerg said.

Glencorse said the new structure would ensure organizational sustainability and model equitable leadership along both gender and racial lines. “With more - and more equal - inputs at the top, decision-making becomes better and outcomes improve. We believe that a co-leadership model will put us in exactly the position we need to be in as an organization to meet the accountability challenges of the future,” he added.

The three new Co-CEOs adopt new responsibilities and titles this month to better reflect the organization’s strategic objectives. Glencorse assumes the role of Chief Networks and Partnerships Officer, building strategic partnerships that ensure AL’s continued relevance, growth, and sustainability. Erasmus becomes Chief Learning and Agility Officer, with a focus on spearheading new programs and ensuring that teams have the tools, knowledge, and support to deliver programs responsive to changing contexts. Scrimgeour’s new role as Chief Innovation and Operations Officer charges her with balancing the organization’s portfolio of growth projects with a focus on service, process, and organization model innovation.

Erasmus said she was looking forward to the collective learning that’s bound to surface while the team navigates this change. “I hope that AL’s efforts contribute to a reimagining of leadership structures across the sector,” Erasmus shared. Scrimgeour added that the new structure would present an opportunity to show that “leadership does not necessitate possessing all the answers”. “It is a collective burden and privilege that can be shared, ultimately strengthening us as a whole,” she said. This evolution in our leadership structure marks an exciting new chapter for the Lab as we operationalize our 2023-2026 strategy.

About Accountability Lab:

Accountability Lab is a global translocal network that makes governance work for people by supporting active citizens, responsible leaders, and accountable institutions. Our goal is a world in which resources are used wisely, decisions benefit everyone fairly, and people lead secure lives. Our programmatic focus is on three core areas of work: shifting norms and behaviors (campaigns); equipping reformers for collective action (knowledge); and influencing policies, processes, and practices (communities).