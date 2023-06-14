Equity Partnership just Announced with Coastal Spritz Brand; Retired Debt: Alliance Creative (Stock Symbol: ACGX)

ACGX Alliance Creative Group $ACGX Alliance Creative Groups Business Models $ACGX Alliance Creative Group Current Investments $ACGX Coastal Brands $ACGX Coastal Brands Wine Spritzers

Equity Partnership just Announced with Coastal Spritz Brand; Rising Revenues and Retired Debt Powering Business Plan Focused on Real Estate & Acquisitions: ACGX

Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACGX)

This opportunity was a natural fit for our shared resources model. It allows us to leverage many existing relationships and let us attempt to integrate additional strategic opportunities” — Paul Sorkin, CEO of ACGX