Equity Partnership just Announced with Coastal Spritz Brand; Retired Debt: Alliance Creative (Stock Symbol: ACGX)

This opportunity was a natural fit for our shared resources model. It allows us to leverage many existing relationships and let us attempt to integrate additional strategic opportunities”EAST DUNDEE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Equity Partnership just Announced with Coastal Spritz Brand; Rising Revenues and Retired Debt Powering Business Plan Focused on Real Estate and Acquisitions: Alliance Creative (Stock Symbol: ACGX)
— Paul Sorkin, CEO of ACGX
Alliance Creative Group, Inc., Stock Symbol OTC: ACGX now Enters the Alcoholic Beverage Industry with the likes of Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ), Boston Beer (NYSE: SAM), and Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE: TAP)
Holding Company with Diversified Divisions in Real Estate, Healthcare, and Developing Ventures.
Providing Comprehensive Services for Both US and International Clients.
Equity Partner of the Coastal Spritz Brand Providing Strategic Consulting Services and Financial Support.
First Quarter 2023 Financials Reported with Over $4,000,000 in Assets.
Convertible Debt Retired and Business Plan Evolving into New Sectors.
New Shared Resource Strategy" with Subsidiaries & Real Estate Investments for Vertical Integration to Achieve Operating Efficiencies.
Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (OTC: ACGX) is a Parent Holding Company on the OTC market. The strategy ACGX intends to deploy is a shared resource model where internal divisions, portfolio companies, and strategic investments are vertically integrated, optimizing efficiencies and cost savings. ACGX will apply some of its resources towards diversified classifications of real estate with a strong focus on distressed assets and healthcare. ACGX will leverage its internal construction company to provide services while looking for some distressed value-add projects and opportunities. The remaining resources may be applied to a mix of early-stage equity investments in companies that synergize with the company's shared resource model and secured investment opportunities.
The ACGX strategic mission is to utilize a unique blend of capital, relationships, experience, and secured investment structures to increase value for its clients, partners, investors, and shareholders while reducing the overall risk. The ACGX big picture long-term plan is to create an ecosystem of shared resources that can provide quality resources with reduced expenses while acting as a partner for internal projects. The intent is to have multiple businesses and investment projects or divisions to help diversify the risk and generate potential revenue in multiple ways while leveraging both the private and public markets.
ACGX is an investor in PeopleVine a consolidated membership engagement platform that allows businesses to build more personal relationships with their customers at scale. The PeopleVine platform has a primary focus on the member experience, subscription management, and CRM platform in the hospitality industry. For more information visit: http://www.PeopleVine.com.
ACGX Becomes an Equity Partner of the Coastal Spritz Brand
On June 13th ACGX announced the completion of an equity partnership, consulting, and financing agreement related to the Coastal Spritz brands.
Coastal Spritz (https://coastalspritz.com/) is a low-ABV premium light wine in a can. Coastal blends a carefully sourced selection of West Coast rose and wine varietals with sparkling water and real fruit juice to create a single serving ready to drink (RTD) wine in a can.
The Coastal Spritz brand is growing fast and gaining momentum. Currently, Coastal can be found in over a dozen states and in over 1,000 stores. Some retailers include Costco, HEB, Jewel Osco, Meijer, Liquor Barn, and lots more as well as GoPuff and SpiritHub online. The product can also be found in iconic venues such as Wrigley Field, The Grand Ol' Opry, and The Philadelphia Zoo.
ACGX is now a strategic equity and consulting partner that will help Coastal expand its current business while evaluating new potential opportunities. ACGX will also provide some financial support while continuing additional conversations with other potential partners to execute the overall business plans.
Paul Sorkin, CEO of ACGX said, "This opportunity was a natural fit for our shared resources model. It allows us to leverage many existing relationships and let us attempt to integrate additional strategic opportunities to add to our foundation. We believe this could open up potential conversations for us to elevate other ways to create long term value for our shareholders, investors, and partners in the long-term."
First Quarter of 2023 Financials with Over $4,000,000 in Assets
On May 15th ACGX announced the results of Operations for the Three Months and Quarter Ending March 31, 2023.
Revenues for the quarter ending March 31, 2023 ("Q1 2023") were $845,676
Gross Profits for the quarter ending March 31, 2023 ("Q1 2023") were $845,676
Net Income for the quarter ending March 31, 2023 ("Q1 2023") was $75,909
The total assets on the Balance Sheet for the Alliance Creative Group as of 3/31/23 were $4,327,315
The total outstanding common shares as of March 31, 2023 ("Q1 2023") were 3,454,211 with 2,198,971 of those shares in the float.
The full financial statement, balance sheet, statement of operations, cash flow statement, and disclosure statements are posted on the OTC Market Company website at www.OTCmarkets.com under the stock symbol ACGX in the section for filings and disclosure and on www.ACGX,us in the investor relations section.
Alliance Creative Group (ACGX) Retired Outstanding Convertible Debt and Continues Transition Towards New Focus
On February 27th ACGX announced the Company has retired its remaining convertible debt note and some of the preferred convertible shares. ACGX repurchased the above-mentioned note and shares to remove the last of the convertible debt on the books and leave just the remaining Series H preferred convertible equity shares.
Currently, ACGX owns a sixteen-unit corner walk-up, mixed-use building on the border of the Edgewater and Rogers Park neighborhoods of Chicago, Illinois. ACGX also acquired all of the outstanding membership interests and manager interests of Peak Construction Group, LLC, and ACGX also currently owns an aggregate of 1,682,188 shares of PeopleVine, Inc. and the Company holds one seat on the Board of Directors of PeopleVine, Inc.
For more information on $ACGX visit: www.AllianceCreativeGroup.com or www.ACGX.us
