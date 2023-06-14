Global Mycelium Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Mycelium Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Mycelium Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers mycelium market analysis and every facet of the mycelium market research. As per TBRC’s mycelium market forecast, the mycelium market size is predicted to reach a value of $3.95 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.4% through the forecast period.

The increasing demand from end users such as the food industry is expected to propel the mycelium market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest global market share. Major players in the global market include Four Sigmatic, FreshCap Mushrooms, Ecovative LLC, Mushlabs GmbH, Mycelia NV, MycoWorks, MycoTechnology Inc., Mycotech Lab, Groundwork BioAg Ltd., Magical Mushroom Company, Mushroom Material Limited, Botaniex Inc., Norwegian LTD.

Global Mycelium Market Segments

1) By Product Type: Pre-Formed Product, Powder, Capsules, Tablets, Other Product Types

2) By Nature: Raw, Processed

3) By Application: Food And Beverage, Packaging, Clothing And Apparel, Animal Feed, Other Applications

This type of fungus is the vegetative stage and type of fungus that forms a network of thread-like structures called hyphae. It plays a crucial role in decomposing organic matter and ecosystem nutrient cycling.

