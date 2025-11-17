Demand for Reverse-Logistics Sorting-Display Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $4.58 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Reverse-Logistics Sorting-Display Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

How Large Will The Reverse-Logistics Sorting-Display Market Be By 2025?

The market size of reverse-logistics sorting-display has experienced a swift expansion recently. The sector's growth is set to escalate from $2.53 billion in 2024 to $2.86 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. The historical growth has been spurred by factors such as an increase in product returns due to e-commerce, more stringent environmental regulations, heightened demand for cost-efficient logistics, increased public consciousness about sustainability, and an intensified emphasis on effective inventory management.

The market size for reverse-logistics sorting-display is anticipated to witness rapid expansion in the forthcoming years. By 2029, the estimations project a growth to $4.58 billion with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. Such growth in the predicted period can be credited to factors like increased adoption of automated sorting systems, substantial investment in circular economy initiatives, a significant shift towards zero-waste operations, growing necessity for real-time tracking solutions, and amplified emphasis on meeting corporate sustainability compliance. Notable trends expected in the forecast period encompass progress in AI-facilitated logistics, inclusion of IoT in supply chains, technology-based sorting advancements, upgrades in smart display systems, and innovations in robotics for reverse logistics.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Reverse-Logistics Sorting-Display Market Landscape?

The reverse-logistics sorting-display market is projected to experience significant growth as e-commerce returns surge. E-commerce returns occur when online shoppers return goods to retailers for reasons ranging from incorrect sizing or defects to pure dissatisfaction. As online shopping gains popularity, the number of digital transactions rises, resulting in more goods being returned and needing to be processed. The use of reverse-logistics sorting-display in managing e-commerce returns aids in an efficient sorting and organization of returned items, resulting in quicker processing, lower operational costs, and improved inventory management, ultimately leading to heightened customer satisfaction via expedited refunds or exchanges. As an example, the National Retail Federation, a US-based retail industry trade association, reported in December 2024 that total retail returns escalated from $816 billion in 2022 to a projected $890 billion in 2024, demonstrating a marked increase in returned merchandise. Hence, the surge in e-commerce returns is prompting the growth of the reverse-logistics sorting-display market. The progressive focus on sustainability and circular economy practices, due to more stringent environmental regulations, is also expected to turbocharge the growth trajectory of the reverse-logistics sorting-display market. These practices revolve around a systematic approach to maximize resource efficiency, reduce waste, and reuse materials, thereby diminishing the environmental footprint. This push towards sustainability is a result of governments enforcing stricter environmental norms, shifting from linear economic models centered around 'take-make-dispose' to circular economic systems. A greater emphasis on sustainability and circular economy practices encourages businesses to employ reverse-logistics sorting-display systems for effective recovery, sorting, and repurposing of returned or end-of-life products. This, in turn, curbs waste, optimizes resource utilization, and fosters the development of closed-loop supply chains that marry environmental accountability with operational efficiency. To illustrate, the London Borough of Hounslow, a UK-based local government authority responsible for environmental and waste management services, disclosed in November 2024 that recycling levels experienced a 5% uptick between October 2022 and September 2023. Consequently, the sharpened focus on sustainability and circular economy practices propels the growth of the reverse-logistics sorting-display market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Reverse-Logistics Sorting-Display Market?

Major players in the Reverse-Logistics Sorting-Display Global Market Report 2025 include:

• FedEx Corporation

• United Parcel Service Inc.

• Deutsche Post AG (DHL Supply Chain)

• XPO Logistics Inc.

• C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

• Ryder System Inc.

• GEODIS SA

• ALOM Technologies Inc.

• Kuehne + Nagel International AG

• CEVA Logistics AG

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Reverse-Logistics Sorting-Display Market

The reverse-logistics sorting-displaymarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Services, Hardware, Software

2) By Sorting Technology: Semi-Automated Sorting, Automated Sorting, Manual Sorting

3) By Application: Pharmaceuticals, E-commerce, Retail, Automotive, Electronics

4) By End-User: Retailers, Third-Party Logistics Providers, Manufacturers

Subsegments:

1) By Services: Transportation Services, Warehousing Services, Inventory Management Services, Packaging Services, Other Service Types

2) By Hardware: Sorting Equipment, Conveyor Systems, Barcode Scanners, Storage Racks

3) By Software: Inventory Management Software, Tracking And Monitoring Software, Route Optimization Software, Logistics Management Software

Reverse-Logistics Sorting-Display Market Regional Insights

In the 2024 Reverse-Logistics Sorting-Display Global Market Report, North America was identified as the greatest region. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. The report comprehensively includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

