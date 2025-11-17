Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Platform Training Market to Reach $4.28 Billion by 2029 with 20.1% CAGR

The Business Research Company

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Platform Training Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Platform Training Market Size And Growth?

There has been a significant expansion in the size of the robotic process automation (RPA) platform training market in the last few years. The market is projected to balloon from $1.71 billion in 2024 to $2.06 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5%. This remarkable growth in the previous period is the result of a surge in RPA adoption for operations such as KYC and fraud detection, an increase in the automation of patient data management, a booming retail sector, a prospering manufacturing industry, and a heightened demand for improved grid management.

Expectations are high for the robotic process automation (RPA) platform training market size, with projections indicating substantial growth in the upcoming years. The market is projected to reach $4.29 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period is attributed to increased demand for skilled individuals in automation positions, a trend towards digital literacy, the increasing popularity of remote work, government-backed training programs, and a surge in smart city initiatives. Expected trends for the forecast period encompass the integration of artificial intelligence, the incorporation of machine learning, the convergence with the internet of things, advancements in natural language processing, and the inclusion of blockchain technology.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Platform Training Market?

The proliferation of digital transformation is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the market for robotic process automation (RPA) platform training. Digital transformation involves the use of digital technology and strategies to reinvent a company's operations, enhance efficiency, and increase the value it offers to customers and shareholders. As organizations look to optimize their operations and boost their market position through process automation and digital system-based, data-driven decisions, digital transformation is burgeoning. This trend promotes a need for professionals competent in creating and overseeing automated workflows, thereby surging the demand for RPA platform training. To illustrate, in October 2022, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, a department of the UK government, declared an investment of roughly £1 billion ($1.35 billion) by 2025, to stimulate economic growth by backing digital and innovation projects, primarily in universities. Hence, the mounting gravitation towards digital transformation is paving the way for the expansion of the RPA platform training market. The Emergence Of Remote Working Models Is Boosting Market Growth Owing To Increasing Automation And Digital Collaboration Demand

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Platform Training Market?

Major players in the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Platform Training Global Market Report 2025 include:

• IBM Corp.

• NICE Ltd.

• Pegasystems Inc.

• UiPath Inc.

• Udemy Inc.

• Tungsten Automation Pvt. Ltd.

• Automation Anywhere Inc.

• The Knowledge Academy Ltd.

• NobleProg Ltd.

• Blue Prism Group Plc.

How Is The Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Platform Training Market Segmented?

The robotic process automation (rpa) platform trainingmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Training: Online Or Virtual Training, Classroom Training, Corporate Or Enterprise Training, Certification Programs

2) By Deployment Type: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

4) By Functionality: Attended Automation, Unattended Automation

5) By End-User Industry: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Retail And E-Commerce, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Government, Energy And Utilities, Information Technology (IT) And Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES), Other End-User Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Online Or Virtual Training: Instructor-Led Online Training, Self-Paced Online Courses, Blended Learning, Platform-Specific Training, Mobile Learning

2) By Classroom Training: Instructor-Led Classroom Sessions, Workshops And Bootcamps, Hands-On Labs, Seminars And Conferences

3) By Corporate Or Enterprise Training: Customized Training Programs, Train-The-Trainer Programs, Onsite Workshops, Enterprise Licensing, Continuous Learning Programs

4) By Certification Programs: Vendor-Specific Certifications, Third-Party Certifications, Role-Based Certifications, Advanced Certifications, Recertification Programs

View the full robotic process automation (rpa) platform training market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/robotic-process-automation-rpa-platform-training-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Platform Training Market?

In the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Platform Training Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the dominant region for 2024. Additionally, it is projected that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth in the coming years. The report gives an inclusive breakdown of various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

