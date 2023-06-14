Global Surgical Robots Market Is Projected To Grow At A 17% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 14, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Surgical Robots Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the surgical robots market analysis. As per TBRC’s surgical robots market forecast, the surgical robots market size is predicted to reach a value of $12.73 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 17.5% through the forecast period.

The increasing elderly and surgical patient populations are expected to propel the surgical robot market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest surgical robots global market share. Major players in the surgical robots global market include Stryker Corporation, Medrobotics Corporation, Smith+Nephew, TransEnterix Inc., Renishaw plc, Intuitive Surgical, Medtronic, THINK Surgical, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited.

Surgical Robots Market Segments

1) By Component: Systems, Accessories, Services
2) By Surgery Type: Gynecology Surgery, Urology Surgery, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery, General Surgery, Other Surgeries
3) By End-Users: Clinic, Hospital, Ambulatory Care Centers, Other End Users

This type of robot is an automated device that assists surgeons during surgical procedures. The robot comprises multiple arms that are fitted with surgical instruments and a camera for providing a high-resolution, three-dimensional picture of the operative site. It is used by surgeons to lessen blood loss, shorten hospital stays, and speed up patient recovery.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Surgical Robots Market Trends
4. Surgical Robots Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Surgical Robots Market Growth
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix

