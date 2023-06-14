Boston-based Coils to Locs Joins Build in Tulsa’s Exclusive Startup Accelerator Program
Build in Tulsa’s New Accelerator Cohort - W.E. Build - was founded to empower Black female- led startupsBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Coils to Locs, a company specializing in ethnically inspired wigs for medical and non-medical hair loss, is thrilled to announce their acceptance into W.E. (Women Entrepreneurs) Build, Build in Tulsa’s new accelerator program designed to empower Black female-led startups.
“We are honored to have been chosen for the W.E. Build Accelerator,” says Pamela Shaddock, COO of Coils to Locs. “The business and mentoring training and networking opportunities will be invaluable for helping us grow our business”.
W.E. Build, sponsored by Goldman Sachs, Google, Lesher Family Foundation, Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies and George Kaiser Family Foundation, is helping innovative and diverse early-stage startups create and launch scalable ventures.
The program offers numerous benefits, including a $25,000 non-dilutive grant, three months of business training, networking and mentorship opportunities, free legal and accounting services, financial education, a cost-of-living stipend and bi-weekly mental health counseling.
"The fastest-growing segment of entrepreneurs in the country is Black women, yet this group of entrepreneurs has often been overlooked, underserved, and severely underfunded," said Ashli Sims, Build in Tulsa's Managing Director. "Build in Tulsa is proud to be changing that narrative with W.E. Build."
Coils to Locs, a 100% Black owned company founded by Shaddock and Dianne Austin in 2019, is the only distributor of coily, curly, afro textured wigs at cancer center hospitals and medical hair loss salons. With almost half of black women experiencing some form of hair loss, Coils to Locs is an asset to their community.
They started their business after CEO Austin had challenges finding a wig like her natural hair during her cancer diagnosis. Earlier this year they launched a direct to consumer e-commerce site due to customer demand.
Coils to Locs is proud to be one of the 10 exceptional companies accepted into this prestigious program.
About Coils to Locs
Founded in 2019 by Dianne Austin, a cancer survivor and natural hair blogger, and Pamela Shaddock, a natural hair blogger and actress, Coils to Locs assists in providing access for all of their clients regardless of hair type by offering contemporary, high quality, coily, curly synthetic wigs.
For more on W.E. Build visit BuildinTulsa.com
PS Member
Pink Shark PR
psmember@pinksharkpr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn