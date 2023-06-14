EY Announces Jason Johnson of Quick Quack Car Wash as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Bay Area Award Winner
EY Announces Jason Johnson of Quick Quack Car Wash as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Bay Area Award Winner
Jason Johnson, CEO and Co-Founder of Quick Quack Car Wash, as one of its Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Bay Area Award recipients
Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs who are building bolder futures
This award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team and my partners at Quick Quack Car Wash.”ROSEVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ernst & Young LLP named Jason Johnson, CEO and Co-Founder of Quick Quack Car Wash, as one of its Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Bay Area Award recipients. Jason was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders.
— Jason Johnson, CEO & Co-Founder at Quick Quack Car Wash
The Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year® Awards program recognizes outstanding entrepreneurs who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation and business success. This award celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit and achievements of individuals who are driving positive change and making a significant impact in their industries.
Johnson, along with Quick Quack’s co-founders, Greg Drennan, Travis Kimball, Chris Vaterlaus, and Tim Wright, wanted to create something unique and prove that you can be nice and still win. Thus, Quick Quack Car Wash was founded on the values of being smart, kind and driven with a mission to Change Lives for the Better.
"We are proud of Jason for receiving the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Bay Area Award," Travis Kimball, Chief Experience Officer/Co-Founder. "This well-deserved honor is a testament to his dedication, strategic vision and pursuit of excellence."
The Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year® Awards program evaluates nominees based on various criteria, including entrepreneurial leadership, financial performance, innovation and societal impact. The judging panel, comprised of prominent business leaders and industry experts, recognized Jason Johnson as an entrepreneur who has demonstrated leadership skills and has successfully transformed Quick Quack Car Wash into a leading brand in the car wash industry.
"I am truly honored to receive the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Bay Area Award," said Jason Johnson, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. "This award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team and my partners at Quick Quack Car Wash. It is their commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer focus that has fueled our success and allowed us to achieve this recognition."
With this award, Jason Johnson joins an elite group of entrepreneurs who have made a significant impact in their respective industries and communities.
As a Bay Area award winner, Jason Johnson is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 National Awards. The National Award winners including the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award in June 2024.
About Quick Quack Car Wash
Quick Quack Car Wash is Fast. Clean. Loved... Everywhere. Founded in 2004 in Sacramento, California, Quick Quack Car Wash is a fast-growing chain of exterior-only, express carwash locations in Arizona, California, Texas, Utah, and Colorado. Quick Quack is regularly recognized for its community-building efforts as well as its environmentally friendly business practices. In addition to a big yellow mascot duck named “Quackals,” Quick Quack is best known for a company culture of “Smart, Kind, and Driven” leaders, team members, and community partners working together to ensure that customers “Don’t Drive Dirty!”™
About Entrepreneur Of The Year®
Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth, and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall Award winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.
About EY
EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets. Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.
EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.
Amaris Garcia
Quick Quack Car Wash
+1 806-828-8063
amarisg@dontdrivedirty.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram