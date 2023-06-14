Blue Water Film Festival Honors Yvon Chouinard, World Surfer Rob Machado, and Announces Film Festival Award Winners

About

Blue Water Film Festival uses the power of imagination, film, art and innovation to inspire audiences to thrust them into action on global issues. The Blue Water Film Festival celebrates the UN- World Oceans Day, June 8th. The theme of the Blue Water Film festival is to encourage attendees to think broadly about how climate change affects Planet Earth and deeply about the universal concerns and actions needed to bring us into balance.

https://www.bluewaterfilmfestival.org/