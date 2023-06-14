National First Ladies Library Adds Lindsay B. Reynolds to Board of Directors

Lindsay B. Reynolds has been appointed to the National First Ladies Library Board of DIrectors. National First Ladies Library

CANTON, OHIO, USA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National First Ladies Library has announced that it has added Lindsay B. Reynolds to its Board of Directors effective immediately. Reynolds is a former White House chief of staff to First Lady Melania Trump and an East Wing deputy director in the George W. Bush administration.

Reynolds had the distinct honor of serving at the White House in the highest levels of government in two presidential administrations. She served as an Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff to First Lady Melania Trump as well as Deputy Director of the White House Visitors Office for President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush. In her positions she oversaw the office of the First Lady and also planned White House events, public and private tours, and Head of State visits, among other unique and comprehensive events on an international scale.

The Cincinnati, Ohio, native is a graduate of Miami University (Bachelors in Education) and Xavier University (Masters in Education). She serves on numerous civic and philanthropic boards and is the proud wife and mother to three children.

National First Ladies Library President and CEO Patty Dowd Schmitz said of the appointment, “The National First Ladies Library could not be more thrilled to welcome Ms. Reynolds to our Board of Directors. She is a highly energetic and creative woman with connections to two presidential administrations and the Office of the First Lady. Her fundraising and event planning expertise, as well as her deep background of knowledge of First Ladies history and protocol, will be a tremendous asset to our organization. Our goals are to expand our national profile, bring our living First Ladies to Canton on a regular basis, and create closer connections to our counterparts in Washington, D.C. Ms. Reynolds will be an exceptional ambassador who will help us further these important goals.”

Reynolds said of her Board appointment, “I am humbled to join such a remarkable group of bipartisan leaders dedicated to advancing the history, legacy and impact of America's First Ladies. Being from Ohio, I have long admired the work of this organization, and I am thrilled to see this full circle moment of working for two First Ladies and now joining the historic National First Ladies' Library.”



ABOUT THE NATIONAL FIRST LADIES LIBRARY

***We preserve, promote and educate about the significant role of First Ladies of the USA and their contributions throughout history.

The National First Ladies Library is located within the First Ladies National Historic Site in Canton, Ohio, the only site in the world dedicated to the First Ladies of the United States and their contributions to American history and the advancement of women. The National First Ladies Library was founded in 1995 by Mary Regula, wife of former U.S. Representative Ralph Regula. It is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to preserve, promote and educate about the significant role of First Ladies of the U.S and their contributions throughout history. The organization operates a robust archival web site of First Ladies research and manages the First Ladies National Historic Site in a partnership agreement with the National Park Service. In 2000, President Bill Clinton signed a bill establishing the First Ladies National Historic Site in Canton as the 380th unit of the National Park Service. The site consists of the Ida Saxton McKinley House, the family home of First Lady Ida Saxton McKinley and the longtime residence of President William and Ida McKinley, and the Education and Research Center. The Education and Research Center has exhibit space, a Victorian theatre, a research library, conference and seminar rooms, archival storage and processing rooms, and administrative offices.



For more information about the National First Ladies Library, please visit our web site at www.firstladies.org.