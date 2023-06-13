Submit Release
FEMA Offers Program to Prepare Children for Emergencies

MADISON, Miss.– Want to teach your children how to better prepare for emergencies? FEMA’s Mitigation team is providing 15-minute presentations to children that deal with emergency preparedness.

The Mitigation for Kids program is a tool to provide young children with tips, activities and a story to help them prepare for emergencies. This program teaches children how to stay informed, pack emergency kits and make a communication plan. Presentations will be held June 13 to June 15.

Carroll County

  • Providence Baptist Church, 1516 County Road 316, Carrollton, MS 38917
  • Marshall Elementary School, 802 Marshall Road, North Carrollton, MS 38917
    • 9 a.m., Wednesday, June 14

Panola County

  • Batesville Public Library, 206 US-51 North, Batesville, MS 38606
    • 9 a.m., Wednesday, June 14

Monroe County

  • Evans Memorial Library, 105 N. Long St, Aberdeen, MS 39730
    • 9 a.m., Thursday, June 15

No registration is required.

For the latest information on recovery from Mississippi tornadoes, visit March 24 2023 Severe Weather Disaster Information - MEMA (msema.org) and 4697 | FEMA.gov. On Twitter follow MEMA @MSEMA and FEMA Region 4 @femaregion4.

