FEMA Offers Program to Prepare Children for Emergencies
MADISON, Miss.– Want to teach your children how to better prepare for emergencies? FEMA’s Mitigation team is providing 15-minute presentations to children that deal with emergency preparedness.
The Mitigation for Kids program is a tool to provide young children with tips, activities and a story to help them prepare for emergencies. This program teaches children how to stay informed, pack emergency kits and make a communication plan. Presentations will be held June 13 to June 15.
Carroll County
- Providence Baptist Church, 1516 County Road 316, Carrollton, MS 38917
- Marshall Elementary School, 802 Marshall Road, North Carrollton, MS 38917
- 9 a.m., Wednesday, June 14
Panola County
- Batesville Public Library, 206 US-51 North, Batesville, MS 38606
- 9 a.m., Wednesday, June 14
Monroe County
- Evans Memorial Library, 105 N. Long St, Aberdeen, MS 39730
- 9 a.m., Thursday, June 15
No registration is required.
For the latest information on recovery from Mississippi tornadoes, visit March 24 2023 Severe Weather Disaster Information - MEMA (msema.org) and 4697 | FEMA.gov. On Twitter follow MEMA @MSEMA and FEMA Region 4 @femaregion4.