FEMA Offers Program to Prepare Children for Emergencies

MADISON, Miss.– Want to teach your children how to better prepare for emergencies? FEMA’s Mitigation team is providing 15-minute presentations to children that deal with emergency preparedness.

The Mitigation for Kids program is a tool to provide young children with tips, activities and a story to help them prepare for emergencies. This program teaches children how to stay informed, pack emergency kits and make a communication plan. Presentations will be held June 13 to June 15.

Carroll County

Providence Baptist Church, 1516 County Road 316, Carrollton, MS 38917

Marshall Elementary School, 802 Marshall Road, North Carrollton, MS 38917 9 a.m., Wednesday, June 14



Panola County

Batesville Public Library, 206 US-51 North, Batesville, MS 38606 9 a.m., Wednesday, June 14



Monroe County

Evans Memorial Library, 105 N. Long St, Aberdeen, MS 39730 9 a.m., Thursday, June 15



No registration is required.

