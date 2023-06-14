Final Offer Announces Two Key Hires as it continues to Transform the Real Estate Offer and Negotiation Experience

Nicky Lewenson and Alexa Johnson Join Final Offer

Final Offer, the cutting-edge online platform revolutionizing the residential real estate industry with its transparent offer and negotiation process, is thrilled to announce the appointment of two key executives who will play pivotal roles in driving the company's expansion and shaping the future of real estate transactions.

Nicky Lewenson joins Final Offer as Chief Revenue Officer, bringing a wealth of experience in scaling business and a deep understanding of the real estate community. Prior to joining Final Offer, Lewenson spearheaded business development efforts for the nation's top loan officer, where she played a pivotal role in propelling loan funding from $276 million to an astounding $2.4 billion. Her expertise and love of the industry will be instrumental in Final Offer's expansion nationwide.

Also joining the Final Offer team is Alexa Johnson, appointed as Senior Vice President of Marketing. Johnson brings with her an extensive background in brand and development marketing, having previously worked at esteemed organizations like The Corcoran Group and Sotheby's International Realty. With her impressive track record, including projects such as Immersion Theatre and the Four Seasons Private Residences in Las Vegas, Johnson will spearhead the marketing strategies to drive awareness and adoption of Final Offer's innovative platform.

At the core of Final Offer's disruptive technology lies the ability for both sellers and buyers to witness offers on properties in real time, with text alerts keeping them informed every step of the way. This revolutionary feature empowers buyers with transparency, allowing them to understand precisely what they need to do to secure their dream home. Simultaneously, sellers benefit from the assurance of receiving true market value for their properties.

The unprecedented clarity offered by Final Offer enables sellers to commit to a minimum price and predetermined terms of sale upfront. Meanwhile, pre-approved buyers engage in an online competition to make binding offers, providing them with an equal opportunity to win their desired property. Interested buyers have the flexibility to make the seller’s "final offer" at any time, instantly placing the property under contract.

These additions, coupled with the financial backing of a highly successful $3 million seed round and its current $5 million Series A round, predominantly raised from top real estate agents in Boston, Washington, D.C., and Florida, Final Offer is poised for exponential growth in the coming months. The platform empowers agents to distinguish themselves by offering their clients an elevated buying and selling experience.

About Final Offer

Final Offer, a Boston-based tech company and online platform, is revolutionizing the industry by redefining the standard of transparency in real estate negotiations and decision-making for sellers, buyers and their agents. With real-time offer alerts, sellers' commitment to minimum price and terms and transparent competition, real estate agents are able to obtain the best possible outcome for their sellers while giving buyers the clarity to make a winning offer at any time.

