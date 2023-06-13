ILO to hold high-level World of Work Summit on promoting social justice

GENEVA (ILO News) – The International Labour Organization’s World of Work Summit will take place on the 14 and 15 June, under the theme of “Social Justice for All”.

The Summit will bring together 17 Heads of State and Government, the ILO’s Director-General, and high-level representatives from the United Nations, other international organizations, and employers’ and workers’ organizations. There will also be an address from the UN’s Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres.

Participants will discuss policies and actions that can advance social justice and highlight the key role of social justice in creating a more sustainable and equitable world.

In addition to the individual leaders’ addresses, the agenda includes four high-level panels focusing on different issues relevant to expanding social justice. Panellists will explain their visions of, and priorities for, social justice, and share the actions they are taking.

The two-day World of Work Summit 2023: Social Justice for All will also discuss and inform the proposal to forge a Global Coalition for Social Justice – a multi-lateral initiative that was welcomed by the ILO’s Governing Body of the International Labour Office at its 347th Session in March 2023.

The World of Work Summit is taking place during the 111th International Labour Conference in Room XX of the Palais des Nations, Geneva. It will be livestreamed on the ILO Live web platform.

Interpretation during the Summit will be provided in English, French, Spanish, German, Chinese, Russian, Arabic and international sign language.

Geneva-based journalists already accredited to the UN will be able to access the press gallery using their UNOG badges. Those with photo or video equipment should inform the ILO News Unit in advance (newsroom@ilo.org or +41(0)22/799-7912), specifying the date and time they wish to attend.

Journalists not accredited to the UN who wish to attend the Summit should send the completed accreditation form and additional requested information and documents, to communication@ilo.org, using the subject line ‘ILC press accreditation’.

Journalists should note that for security reasons, access to Room XX will be through Door 40. A member of the ILO Department of Communication (DCOMM) will escort journalists to room XX from the Door 40 press point. Also note that space in Room XX is extremely limited. In addition, for security reasons, filming on the plenary floor is restricted and will require a staff member from DCOMM to be present.

For more information, please contact newsroom@ilo.org.

