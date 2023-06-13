Idaho Fish and Game issues correction on an elk poaching case near Howe

An Idaho Fish and Game news release on May 16 about the Citizens Against Poaching program, regarding three men in an elk poaching case near Howe, included inaccurate information about the charges and penalties against the individuals. Fish and Game staff regrets any confusion caused by the incorrect information, and the correct information is as follows.

In June of 2022, the Butte County Prosecutor’s Office filed criminal complaints against Travis Curtiss, Donald Curtiss and Eben Curtiss. Each man was originally charged with one misdemeanor and five felonies for the unlawful taking, possessing, or wasting of wildlife.

On Sep. 15, 2022, the three men accepted plea agreements with the Butte County Prosecutor’s Office and pleaded guilty to a total of eight misdemeanors. All other charges were dropped, or suspended, under the plea agreements.

Travis Curtis pleaded guilty to:

Hunting from a motorized vehicle and fined $250 and $165 court costs.

Two counts of unlawful taking of wildlife (misdemeanor and a flagrant violation), $600 fine and $330 court costs.

Other penalties:

Restitution in the amount of $6,000 to be paid jointly between co-defendants.

Hunting and trapping licenses were suspended for 120 months, and he cannot accompany a hunter in the field for 72 months.

72 months of non-supervised probation.

100 hours of community service to Idaho Fish and Game or a conservation entity.

Eben Curtiss pleaded guilty to:

Hunting from a motorized vehicle, $250 plus $165 court costs.

Unlawful taking of wildlife (misdemeanor and a flagrant violation), $300 fine plus $165 court costs.

Other penalties:

Restitution in the amount of $6,000 to be paid jointly between the co-defendants.

Hunting and trapping licenses suspended for 60 months, and he cannot accompany a hunter in the field for 24 months.

48 months of non-supervised probation.

100 hours of community service to Idaho Fish and Game or a conservation entity.

Donald Curtiss pleaded guilty to:

Hunting from a motorized vehicle, $250 fine and $165 court costs.

Two counts of unlawful taking of wildlife (misdemeanor and a flagrant violation), $600 fine and $330 court costs.

Other penalties