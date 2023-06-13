Press Releases

06/13/2023

Governor Lamont Signs Legislation Allowing Pharmacists To Prescribe Birth Control

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today signed legislation that enacts a law allowing pharmacists to prescribe certain types of birth control without patients first needing to visit their doctor.

The legislation, Public Act 23-52, was proposed by the Lamont administration in an effort to improve access to birth control, especially in rural and underserved areas where access to reproductive healthcare is limited. It permits pharmacists to prescribe a hormonal contraceptive and emergency contraceptive only if they have completed an Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE) accredited educational training program related to the prescribing of hormonal contraceptives and emergency contraception by a pharmacist.

“We should be doing everything we can to ensure that patients have access to contraceptives,” Governor Lamont said. “By enacting this law, we are removing barriers that can sometimes prevent women from accessing birth control. This law acknowledges that pharmacists are vital to our medical system and are at the frontline of care for many patients. This medication is safe and effective, and the pharmacists providing it are well-trained to offer the screening and testing required. As long as I am governor, I will do everything in my power to ensure that Connecticut safeguards access to reproductive care.”

“Providing women with the opportunity to simply stop by their local pharmacy to be prescribed contraceptives, instead of a primary care provider, will eliminate barriers and drastically expand access, especially for those in rural and underserved areas,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said. “I’m proud to see this bill signed into law. Governor Lamont and I remain committed to ensuring that all patients in Connecticut have access to the care they need.”

“Pharmacists are a critical part of our medical system,” Consumer Protection Commissioner Bryan T. Cafferelli said. “Many people see their pharmacist more often and more easily than other healthcare providers. Providing the ability for pharmacists to prescribe safe and effective oral or transdermal contraception to women who ask for it is just one way we can reduce obstacles to healthcare for women.”