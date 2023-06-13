Westport Weston Family YMCA Announces: Byron Knox Named Full-Time Director of Gymnastics, Effective June 19, 2023
A former USA National Team gymnast, Mr. Knox brings over 40 yrs of competition, coaching and program development experience.WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Westport Weston Family YMCA (WWFY) is pleased to announce Byron Knox as their new full-time Director of Gymnastics starting Monday, June 19, 2023.
A former USA National Team gymnast himself, Mr. Knox brings over 40 years of competition, coaching and program development experience, at both the collegiate and club levels. Byron has been the Head Gymnastics Coach at Southern CT State University for the last three years. Prior to that he led the University of Bridgeport to six-straight USA Gymnastics/NCAA Division II National Championships.
Mr. Knox has coached 70 USA Gymnastics/Individual All-Americans and 150 Scholar Athletes. He is a former USA Women’s Gymnastics National Team Coach and has trained multiple student athletes to go on to compete with the USA Women’s National Team. In addition, he served on the USA Gymnastics Women’s Regional Elite Committee and was the Director for Women’s International Olympic Gymnastics Course, representing the United States in Tobago, Trinidad.
“Byron has been with the WWFY, part time since October 2022, coaching the competitive girls’ team, as well as instructing our coaches. He has a record of excellence and is known to build a solid trusting relationship with both gymnasts and parents and will be a valuable resource to our coaches. We are excited to build the program and are optimistic about our future and developing these athletes to be the best they can be.,” says Anjali McCormick, WWFY CEO.
“Joining the WWFY gymnastics team brings about a new challenge for me. I’ve coached multiple levels of the sport, club, high school, national and international gymnastics, but never at a YMCA program. I’ve always believed there is hidden talent at this level and am looking forward to making an impact in the community.”, says Knox.
Byron currently resides in Middletown, Conn. with his wife, Julia, and their five children, all of whom he has coached in multiple sports.
For questions, please contact Christina Scherwin at cscherwin@westporty.org.
About WWFY:
The Westport Weston Family YMCA is a cause-driven organization that strives to be a welcoming and supportive environment for all. Our purpose is to strengthen the foundations of the community through our actions and programs. We believe that to bring about meaningful change in individuals and communities, we must be focused and accountable. At the YMCA, we measure the success of our cause by how well we engage communities in our three areas of focus: Youth Development, Healthy Living, and Social Responsibility.
Melanie Brockway
email us here
Westport Weston Family YMCA
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube