EMU-PDRAM Completes Group Work on “Coping with Anger Healthily”

The group work on “Coping with Anger Healthily” organized by the Eastern Mediterranean University Psychological Counseling Guidance and Research Center (EMU-PDRAM) for EMU students was held in May by EMU-PDRAM Psychologists, Dr. Ps. Haşim Haşimoğulları and Exp. Ps. Gökçe İnce. The said group work included information sharing and interactive work on various topics including “What is Anger?”, “Reasons, Types and Effects of Anger”, “What is Violence?”, “Types of Violence and Violence Prevention Methods” and “Coping with Anger Healthily”.