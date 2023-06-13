Photographic Images of Saratoga's Most Beautiful Parks & Preserves by nature photographer Louis Valenti

SARATOGA NATURALLY: Photographic Images of Saratoga's Most Beautiful Parks & Preserves Seasons of the Pine Bush (available in paperback and hardcover) Seasons of the Pine Bush by Louis Valenti

Explore photographic Images of Saratoga's Most Beautiful Parks & Preserves in Saratoga Naturally, a coffee book by nature photographer Louis Valenti

Saratoga Naturally, is a lovely coffee table book that captures Saratoga’s most beautiful parks & preserves by nature photographer Louis Valenti. Highly Recommend! ★★★★★” — Explore Authors Magazine

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Featured: SARATOGA NATURALLY: Photographic Images of Saratoga's Most Beautiful Parks & Preserves

Saratoga Springs is home to several notable landmarks, including the Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Performing Arts Center and of course, the famous mineral springs. Saratoga is also known as the Southern Gateway to the Adirondacks and features many beautiful parks and preserves offering more than 200 miles of multi-use trails for wildlife watching, hiking, running, mountain biking, birding, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and horseback riding encompassing more than 6,500 acres free and open to the public year-round.

Saratoga Naturally features photographic images of five of Saratoga's most beautiful parks and preserves including Saratoga Spa State Park; Colonel William F. Fox Memorial Saratoga Tree Nursery; Geyser Creek Trail; Bog Meadow Brook Nature Trail; and the Saratoga National Historical Park and Battlefield. The Saratoga Spa State Park is stunningly beautiful. This is a large state park featuring six main trails that run near to the historic Gideon Putnam hotel, museums, two pool complexes, mineral baths, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, picnic areas, hiking trails, two golf courses, and numerous mineral springs. The Colonel William F. Fox Memorial Saratoga Tree Nursery in Saratoga is the oldest state forest tree nursery in the country. Established in 1902, the original priority was reforestation. The Nursery currently produces more than 1.5 million seedlings annually and maintains more than 200 acres of seed production areas and orchards located across the state. More than 6 million seedlings representing over 50 species are currently growing at the Nursery. By using local seed collected from around New York State, Nursery trees and shrubs are hardy and adapted to our state's climatic condition. The most popular Saratoga trail is the 2.9-mile Geyser Creek Trail, which goes directly past or very close to 12 open springs. The trail also features the Hayes Spring, Island Spouter, Waterfall and Tunnel, and Tufa Dome created by the Orenda Spring. Bog Meadow Brook Nature Trail is great for warm seasonal walks and cold season skiing, is a favorite among nature lovers. The path travels along an abandoned railroad that once connected the City of Saratoga Springs to various locations throughout the Northeast. The Meadowlark Preserve encompasses 174 acres of wetlands and woods that surround the trail. The Saratoga National Historical Park and Battlefield preserves the site of the Battles of Saratoga, the first significant American military victory of the American Revolutionary War. The park features many attractions including climbing the Saratoga monument, hiking through Victory Woods, hiking Wilkinson trail and tour of the Philip Schuyler Country Estate. The park is also famous for its outstanding views of the area's natural scenery and Vermont's Green Mountains in the distance.

Explore Louis Valenti's stunning coffee table book, in paperback or hardcover editions in Saratoga Naturally: Photographic Images of Saratoga's Most Beautiful Parks & Preserves, available at fine retailers everywhere.

Louis Valenti is also the author of Seasons of the Pine Bush, an extraordinary nature photography book that captures both the wonderous beauty and the spirit of the Albany Pine Bush Preserve, a National Natural landmark located in Upstate New York.

Through his photography, Louis Valenti attempts to inspire an appreciation and deeper understanding of the beauty and uniqueness of places such as the Albany Pine Bush Preserve. His photographs are widely recognized in the Capital Region of New York. Prints and photograph cards of his work are available from Louis Valenti Photography.

For more information about Louis Valenti Photography, please visit www.LouisValentiPhotography.com