Mikhail Mishustin's meeting with Prime Minister of Cuba Manuel Marrero Cruz

RUSSIA, June 13 - Mikhail Mishustin's meeting with Prime Minister of Cuba Manuel Marrero Cruz

Excerpts from the transcript:

Mikhail Mishustin: Welcome, Mr Prime Minister. Welcome to the Government House of the Russian Federation.

We have recently talked in Sochi. I would like to say that your first visit to Russia is going well. During the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, we had an in-depth discussion of the bilateral agenda, among other things. Under Russia’s chairmanship, the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council met on 7-9 June. And you took part as an EAEU observer country.

I would also like to thank you for your participation in the plenary session of the Third Eurasian Congress.

Today we will continue discussing topical issues of our bilateral relations and Russian-Cuban trade and economic cooperation.

I would like to stress once again that we regard the further strengthening of friendship and partnership with Cuba as an unconditional priority. Our cooperation has been tested by time and repeatedly proved its resistance to external challenges.

Mikhail Mishustin's meeting with Prime Minister of Cuba Manuel Marrero Cruz

