AFRICAN AMERICAN LEADERSHIP INSTITUTE ANNOUNCES LINEUP OF SPEAKERS FOR 2ND ANNUAL BLACK X CONFERENCE ON JUNETEENTH
Conference Features Keynote Address from One of Texas’ Most Successful Black Female CEOs
We Remember the Future”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- (Austin, Texas) The African American Leadership Institute (AALI) is proud to announce the lineup of speakers and panelists for the upcoming second annual Black X Conference, which will take place on June 19 at the Long Center for Performing Arts in Austin, Texas. This year’s featured speaker will be University of Texas Alum Mandy Price, Co-Founder and CEO of Kanarys, a social enterprise that works with organizations to build more inclusive cultures. Price is one of only 10 Black female founders in America to raise $10,000,000 or more in venture capital and is the only one to do so in
Texas.
Price is also a prominent advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and has been recognized as one of the Top 100 Most Powerful Women of 2020 by Entrepreneur magazine. She regularly speaks at DEI, technology, and leadership conferences, sharing her expertise on DEI in the workplace.
Bini Coleman, the Co-founder/CEO of AALI, said, "We are excited to have Mandy deliver our keynote address this year because her accomplishments demonstrate the type of leadership qualities and practices we are trying to uplift throughout the community."
The Black X Conference will bring together thought leaders, industry experts, and aspiring entrepreneurs for a day of engaging discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities. The conference aims to explore various aspects of business development, innovation, leadership, and success strategies. It seeks to empower and equip individuals with the leadership skills necessary to drive positive change and celebrate African American excellence. The Black X Conference not only serves as a platform to commemorate Juneteenth through learning and growth, highlighting the significance of African American contributions and the progress achieved through empowerment.
AALI’s mission is to build a stronger Black Austin community by equipping exceptional leaders to live up to their moral responsibility to seek to make life better for everyone in our city, state, and the world. To register for the conference and find more information, interested individuals can visit the website blackxconference.com.
Featured Speakers:
Mandy Price, Co-Founder & CEO @Kanarys: Mandy Price is a Co-Founder and the Chief Executive
Officer of Kanarys. Kanarys is a technology company that provides the tools organizations need to
create long-term, systemic change around Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) challenges. Kanarys
provides the framework, benchmarking, and data companies need to incorporate best-in-class DEI
into every area of the organization so they can track and measure not only "inclusion" and "equity"
but also the impact on business outcomes.
Dr. Peniel Joseph, Founder & Director @Center for the Study of Race & Democracy: Dr. Joseph is a
frequent national commentator on issues of race, democracy, and civil rights and has authored the
award-winning books Waiting 'Til the Midnight Hour: A Narrative History of Black Power in America
and Dark Days, Bright Nights: From Black Power to Barack Obama. His most recent book, Stokely: A
Life, has been called the definitive biography of Stokely Carmichael.
BXC Co-Hosts:
Rachel Lauren, Chief People Officer @Dream.org: Vice President of People and Culture at
Dream.Org (DreamCorps) and is a dedicated leading activist and advocate in the areas of foster
care/adoption, Black life, and systemic racism.
Andrew Ward, Banker @J.P Morgan Chase: Andrew has been a driver in cultivating opportunities
for people looking to advance their educational and professional pursuits. Through his involvement
with numerous leadership programs, he has grown his knowledge of budgeting, data analysis,
team development, and various other skills that make him a great asset to any organization.
Featured Powerhouse Panelists:
Katrina Bailey, Executive Director @Austin ISD: Experienced leader with a demonstrated history of
working in K-12 schools. Skilled in Nonprofit Organizations, Budgeting, Educational Technology,
Instructional Design, and Differentiated Instruction. Strong education professional with a Master's
degree focused on Educational Leadership and Administration, General from Texas State
University-San Marcos.
Marcía Williams
AFRICAN AMERICAN LEADERSHIP INSTITUTE
+1 512-585-6092
marcia@mwapr.com