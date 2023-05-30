AFRICAN AMERICAN LEADERSHIP INSTITUTE HOSTS SECOND ANNUAL BLACK X CONFERENCE ON JUNETEENTH
Conference Features Keynote Address from One of Texas’ Most Successful Black Female CEOs
We Remember the Future”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nearly 300,000 formerly enslaved African Americans in Texas waited more than two years to formally become informed of their emancipated status after slavery was abolished by the Emancipation Proclamation. When the 13th Amendment was ratified in December, 1865, no one could have imagined that the United States would declare Juneteenth a federal holiday in 2022, and with that, share the collective vision to make the true meaning of Juneteenth known worldwide as a date that could be celebrated by all.
On Monday, June 19, as numerous parades, and celebrations unfold across Texas, the African American Leadership Institute (AALI) will host the second annual Black X Conference at the Long Center for Performing Arts. The conference, designed as a catalyst for connection and employer recruitment, recognizes the transformative power of freedom for African Americans.
This year’s featured speaker will be University of Texas Alum Mandy Price, Co-Founder and CEO of Kanarys, a social enterprise that works with organizations to build more inclusive cultures. Price is one of only 10 Black female founders in America to raise $10,000,000 or more in venture capital and is the only one to do so in Texas.
Bini Coleman, Co-founder/CEO of AALI, said, “The newfound freedom that African Americans attained paved the way for the rise of highly-skilled professionals, entrepreneurs, educators, athletes, and even a president of the United States. Our conference emphasizes the significance of this progress by underscoring the importance of empowerment, networking, and communication connections.”
The Black X Conference will bring together a diverse range of thought leaders, industry experts, and aspiring entrepreneurs for a day of engaging discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore various aspects of business development, innovation, leadership, and success strategies.
While recognizing the numerous ways communities acknowledge Juneteenth throughout the state and the country, Coleman said AALI designed the day to include a varied list of speakers and sessions. “Black X is more than just a conference; it's a transformative experience that will empower and equip individuals with the leadership arsenal needed to drive positive change. As we commemorate Juneteenth, we also celebrate African American excellence, uplift voices, and inspire action,” she said.
AALI’s mission is to build a stronger Black Austin community by equipping exceptional leaders to live up to their moral responsibility to seek to make life better for everyone in our city, state, and the world.
For more information and to register for the conference, please visit blackxconference.com.
