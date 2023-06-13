DNR Seeks Public Input on State Park Administrative Rule Revisions

The DNR is seeking informal comments on administrative rules for Iowa state parks and related programs. Executive Order 10 (EO10), signed by the Governor on January 10, 2023, requires all state agencies to identify which administrative rule chapters will be retained or rescinded. The EO10 process includes public engagement with the opportunity for meaningful input.

The Iowa DNR has reviewed the following rule chapters relating to programs administered by the Parks Forests and Preserves Bureau: 571 Iowa Administrative Code (IAC) Chapters 14 (Concessions); 27 (Land and Water Conservation Fund); 28 (All Terrain Grant Program); and 61 (Camping). Based on the review, DNR has revised these chapters to eliminate redundancies and improve efficiency.

The public are invited to provide informal comments on the proposed rule changes. DNR will accept written comments through June 23, 2023. Written comments or questions regarding the proposed rules should be submitted to: Kim.Bohlen@dnr.iowa.gov for 571 IAC Chapter 14; Jessica.Flatt@dnr.iowa.gov for 571 IAC Chapters 27 and 28; and Jessica.Manken@dnr.iowa.gov for 571 IAC Chapter 61. Comments should be made to specific portions of the rules.

After receiving and reviewing informal comments, the DNR will create a draft Regulatory Analysis and draft Notice of Intended Action. The DNR will host a formal public comment period for these drafts, followed by a public hearing, in September 2023.

Versions of the rules, including a “clean” copy and a version showing revisions, can be found on the DNR webpage: https://www.iowadnr.gov/About- DNR/About-DNR/Administrative- Rules.