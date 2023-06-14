Collage Artist Marryam Moma | Transcending Norms - 'ICONoclasts' Solo Exhibition Set To Take Atlanta By Storm
Reimagining history's tapestry with new hues of empowerment and admiration of Black Bodies.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The radiant city of Atlanta is bracing for an exciting new art event: the eagerly awaited solo exhibition of Marryam Moma, a bold, innovative collage artist who is rapidly making her mark in the realm of contemporary art. The exhibition, titled 'ICONoclasts’, will open its doors to the public at the distinguished Emma Darnell Aviation Museum & Conference Center at 7 PM on Friday, July 28, 2023.
— Marryam Moma
Bringing together the star power, emotions and panache of André Léon Talley, Nikki Giovanni, Grace Jones, Atlanta's own Melissa Alexander, and more, 'ICONoclasts' is a pastiche of creativity, challenging the status quo and stimulating conversations around identity, race, and gender. In every precision cut, each element of vintage and modern materials amalgamated, Moma's collage narratives echo with a quiet defiance that directly confronts the contradictions of the contemporary world.
The exhibition's hardware is sponsored by Dashboard. Additional sponsors include: Fulton County Arts & Culture, Genre: Urban Arts Magazine, The Jones Collection, Lorraine West Jewelry, NBAF, Revanche Cognac, Starbucks®, and VUVOI. Working in collaboration with Emmy-nominated Rodney LoveJones, Founder of Graphite House as the exhibitions's creative director, this extraordinary event guarantees an unforgettable experience that will leave a lasting imprint on Atlanta's cultural memory.
"Working in tandem with Marryam Moma, we are challenging the icon narrative, dually presenting artworks that not only appeal aesthetically but also incite poignant discussions around contemporary issues and hidden beauties of our era." -LoveJones. "We are confident that collectors and visitors will depart Marryam's exhibition with a renewed understanding and relevance of analogue collage."
Tisha Smith, brings her rich experience in community arts and her fervor for modern expression speaks wonderfully to the exhibition. As in-house curator for the museum and love for Georgia's emerging artists, Smith's discerning eye promises to transform 'ICONoclasts’ into a celebrated landmark within Atlanta's vibrant arts calendar.
Atlanta-based artist Moma demonstrates her remarkable talent for delving into the intricacies and subtleties of her subjects in this captivating exhibition. With a focus on crafting grand visual narratives that embody a high-style sensibility, Moma also collaborated with award-winning jewelry designer Lorraine West, based in Brooklyn, New York, to conjure up unforgettable moments of enchantment. Through her mesmerizing collages, she invites art lovers to recognize and celebrate the profound socio-cultural impact made by her subjects, shedding light on the unsung heroes who may have been disregarded or postponed in receiving the acknowledgment they truly deserve.
The 'ICONoclasts' solo exhibition will be accessible from July 28 to September 8, 2023, at the Emma Darnell Aviation Museum & Conference Center, located at 3900 Aviation Circle NW, Atlanta, GA 30336. Entrance is complimentary, making it a must-visit for art enthusiasts and the local community to interact with Moma's captivating works.
GRAPHITE HOUSE MARKETING
GRAPHITE HOUSE
Contact@GraphiteHouse.co
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram