MoNASP archers excel at NASP Eastern National Tournament
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulates the hundreds of students from Missouri’s National Archery in the Schools Program (MoNASP) who competed in the 2023 Eastern National Bullseye and 3D Tournament. The competition was held May 11-13 in Louisville, KY.
A total of 14,079 archers submitted scores in the NASP Bullseye competition, including 190 elementary school teams, 240 middle schools teams, and 253 high school teams. Sixty-eight Missouri schools competed in the bullseye portion.
BULLSEYE TOURNAMENT TOP SCORES
HIGH SCHOOL DIVISION
Hillsboro High School
- Score: 3453
- Rank: 1 out of 253
Blair Oaks High School
- Score: 3433
- Rank: 4 out of 253
MIDDLE SCHOOL DIVISON
Hillsboro Junior High School
- Score: 3325
- Rank: 8 out of 240
Trinity Lutheran School
- Score: 3305
- Rank: 10 out of 240
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DIVISION
George Guffey Elementary School
- Score: 3189
- Rank: 4 out of 190
TOP INDIVIDUAL MISSOURI ARCHERS
- Kase Overstreet, Lamar High School – Score: 297
- Kenzie Libbert, Blair Oaks High School – Score: 297
- Scott Hartenberger, Hillsboro High School – Score: 294
- Jasmine Sargent, Carl Junction High School – Score: 293
- Lizzie Tappel, Blair Oaks Middle School – Score 293
- Lily Meldrem, Immaculate Conception – Score 291
- Rylan Luttrell, Hillsboro Junior High School – Score 290
- Jaxon Throop, George Guffey Elementary – Score 284
- Olivia Joggerst, George Guffey Elementary – Score 282
- Luie Nava, Hurley Elementary – Score 279
- Gabby Sandbothe, Saint Francis Xavier – Score 279
- Kaylee Mace, Marionville Elementary School – Score 278
Find additional 2023 Eastern National Bullseye Competition results at https://nasptournaments.org/TournamentDetail.aspx?tid=9436
A total of 6,434 archers participated in the NASP IBO 3D Tournament. Archers from 68 Missouri schools submitted scores in the 3D portion.
3D TOURNAMENT TOP SCORES
HIGH SCHOOL DIVISION
Hillsboro High School
- Score: 1731
- Rank: 1 out of 148
Lamar High School
- Score: 1708
- Rank: 7 out of 148
Blair Oaks High School
- Score: 1697
- Rank: 15 out of 148
MIDDLE SCHOOL DIVISION
Carl Junction Middle School
- Score: 1675
- Rank: 3 out of 156
Hillsboro Junior High School
- Score: 1674
- Rank: 4 out of 156
Blair Oaks Junior High School
- Score: 1667
- Rank: 6 out of 156
Trinity Lutheran School
- Score: 1664
- Rank: 8 out of 156
TOP MISSOURI 3D ARCHERS
- Matthew Johnson, Calvary Lutheran High School – Score 294
- Blake Moore, Hillsboro High School – Score 292
- Sam Sellars, Calvary Lutheran High School – Score 292
- Peyton Willeford, Hillsboro High School – Score 291
- Scott Hartenberger, Hillsboro High School – Score 290
- Klint Luebbering, Fatima High School – Score 290
- Kase Overstreet, Lamar High School – Score 290
- Parker Katamura, Lee’s Summit North High School – Score 290
- Lizzie Tappel, Blair Oaks Middle School – Score 295
- Wyatt Clancy, Sparta Middle School – Score 292
- Rylan Luttrell, Hillsboro Junior High School – Score 292
- Sydney King, Trinity Lutheran School – Score 292
- Trevor Grieb, Carl Junction Junior High School – Score 289
- Mason Vieth, Saint Francis Xavier – Score 275
Find additional 2023 Eastern IBO 3D Challenge results at https://nasptournaments.org/TournamentDetail.aspx?tid=9438
ALL-AMERICAN ACADEMIC TEAMS
Based on the results of the 2023 Western and Eastern NASP National Tournaments and using rosters of all registered Academic Archers, NASP announced its All-American Academic Teams in Elementary, Middle School, and High School Divisions. These students not only excelled on the archery range, but were also recognized by their school for proficiency in the classroom.
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- Gabby Sandbothe, Saint Francis Xavier
MIDDLE SCHOOL
- Lizzie Tappel, Blair Oaks Middle School
- Lily Meldrem, Immaculate Conception
- Rylan Luttrell, Hillsboro Junior High School
HIGH SCHOOL
- Kenzie Libbert, Blair Oaks High School
- Kase Overstreet, Lamar High School
- Scott Hartenberger, Hillsboro High School
MoNASP is coordinated through the Missouri Department of Conservation, the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation (MCHF), and the Conservation Federation of Missouri in partnership with more than 700 participating schools and numerous supporting organizations throughout the state. More than 200,000 Missouri students participate in the program. MoNASP is an affiliate of NASP and promotes education, self-esteem, and physical activity for students in grades 4-12 through participation in the sport of archery. Statistics show school archery programs improve students’ school attendance, increase their self-esteem and physical activity, help them relate to subject matter, and help get them outdoors.
To learn more about MoNASP, or to enroll your school in the program, visit https://education.mdc.mo.gov/monasp to find out how to get started.