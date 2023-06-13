Submit Release
MoNASP archers excel at NASP Eastern National Tournament

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulates the hundreds of students from Missouri’s National Archery in the Schools Program (MoNASP) who competed in the 2023 Eastern National Bullseye and 3D Tournament. The competition was held May 11-13 in Louisville, KY.

A total of 14,079 archers submitted scores in the NASP Bullseye competition, including 190 elementary school teams, 240 middle schools teams, and 253 high school teams. Sixty-eight Missouri schools competed in the bullseye portion.

BULLSEYE TOURNAMENT TOP SCORES

HIGH SCHOOL DIVISION

Hillsboro High School

  • Score: 3453
  • Rank: 1 out of 253

Blair Oaks High School

  • Score: 3433
  • Rank: 4 out of 253

MIDDLE SCHOOL DIVISON

Hillsboro Junior High School

  • Score: 3325
  • Rank: 8 out of 240

Trinity Lutheran School

  • Score: 3305
  • Rank: 10 out of 240

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DIVISION

George Guffey Elementary School

  • Score: 3189
  • Rank: 4 out of 190

TOP INDIVIDUAL MISSOURI ARCHERS

  • Kase Overstreet, Lamar High School – Score: 297
  • Kenzie Libbert, Blair Oaks High School – Score: 297
  • Scott Hartenberger, Hillsboro High School – Score: 294
  • Jasmine Sargent, Carl Junction High School – Score: 293
  • Lizzie Tappel, Blair Oaks Middle School – Score 293
  • Lily Meldrem, Immaculate Conception – Score 291
  • Rylan Luttrell, Hillsboro Junior High School – Score 290
  • Jaxon Throop, George Guffey Elementary – Score 284
  • Olivia Joggerst, George Guffey Elementary – Score 282
  • Luie Nava, Hurley Elementary – Score 279
  • Gabby Sandbothe, Saint Francis Xavier – Score 279
  • Kaylee Mace, Marionville Elementary School – Score 278

Find additional 2023 Eastern National Bullseye Competition results at https://nasptournaments.org/TournamentDetail.aspx?tid=9436

A total of 6,434 archers participated in the NASP IBO 3D Tournament. Archers from 68 Missouri schools submitted scores in the 3D portion.

3D TOURNAMENT TOP SCORES

HIGH SCHOOL DIVISION

Hillsboro High School

  • Score: 1731
  • Rank: 1 out of 148

Lamar High School

  • Score: 1708
  • Rank: 7 out of 148

Blair Oaks High School

  • Score: 1697
  • Rank: 15 out of 148

MIDDLE SCHOOL DIVISION

Carl Junction Middle School

  • Score: 1675
  • Rank: 3 out of 156

Hillsboro Junior High School

  • Score: 1674
  • Rank: 4 out of 156

Blair Oaks Junior High School

  • Score: 1667
  • Rank: 6 out of 156

Trinity Lutheran School

  • Score: 1664
  • Rank: 8 out of 156

TOP MISSOURI 3D ARCHERS

  • Matthew Johnson, Calvary Lutheran High School – Score 294
  • Blake Moore, Hillsboro High School – Score 292
  • Sam Sellars, Calvary Lutheran High School – Score 292
  • Peyton Willeford, Hillsboro High School – Score 291
  • Scott Hartenberger, Hillsboro High School – Score 290
  • Klint Luebbering, Fatima High School – Score 290
  • Kase Overstreet, Lamar High School – Score 290
  • Parker Katamura, Lee’s Summit North High School – Score 290
  • Lizzie Tappel, Blair Oaks Middle School – Score 295
  • Wyatt Clancy, Sparta Middle School – Score 292
  • Rylan Luttrell, Hillsboro Junior High School – Score 292
  • Sydney King, Trinity Lutheran School – Score 292
  • Trevor Grieb, Carl Junction Junior High School – Score 289
  • Mason Vieth, Saint Francis Xavier – Score 275

Find additional 2023 Eastern IBO 3D Challenge results at https://nasptournaments.org/TournamentDetail.aspx?tid=9438

ALL-AMERICAN ACADEMIC TEAMS

Based on the results of the 2023 Western and Eastern NASP National Tournaments and using rosters of all registered Academic Archers, NASP announced its All-American Academic Teams in Elementary, Middle School, and High School Divisions. These students not only excelled on the archery range, but were also recognized by their school for proficiency in the classroom.

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • Gabby Sandbothe, Saint Francis Xavier

MIDDLE SCHOOL

  • Lizzie Tappel, Blair Oaks Middle School
  • Lily Meldrem, Immaculate Conception
  • Rylan Luttrell, Hillsboro Junior High School 

HIGH SCHOOL

  • Kenzie Libbert, Blair Oaks High School
  • Kase Overstreet, Lamar High School
  • Scott Hartenberger, Hillsboro High School

MoNASP is coordinated through the Missouri Department of Conservation, the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation (MCHF), and the Conservation Federation of Missouri in partnership with more than 700 participating schools and numerous supporting organizations throughout the state. More than 200,000 Missouri students participate in the program. MoNASP is an affiliate of NASP and promotes education, self-esteem, and physical activity for students in grades 4-12 through participation in the sport of archery. Statistics show school archery programs improve students’ school attendance, increase their self-esteem and physical activity, help them relate to subject matter, and help get them outdoors.

To learn more about MoNASP, or to enroll your school in the program, visit https://education.mdc.mo.gov/monasp to find out how to get started.

