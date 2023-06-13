MoNASP archers excel at NASP Eastern National Tournament

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulates the hundreds of students from Missouri’s National Archery in the Schools Program (MoNASP) who competed in the 2023 Eastern National Bullseye and 3D Tournament. The competition was held May 11-13 in Louisville, KY.

A total of 14,079 archers submitted scores in the NASP Bullseye competition, including 190 elementary school teams, 240 middle schools teams, and 253 high school teams. Sixty-eight Missouri schools competed in the bullseye portion.

BULLSEYE TOURNAMENT TOP SCORES

HIGH SCHOOL DIVISION

Hillsboro High School

Score: 3453

Rank: 1 out of 253

Blair Oaks High School

Score: 3433

Rank: 4 out of 253

MIDDLE SCHOOL DIVISON

Hillsboro Junior High School

Score: 3325

Rank: 8 out of 240

Trinity Lutheran School

Score: 3305

Rank: 10 out of 240

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DIVISION

George Guffey Elementary School

Score: 3189

Rank: 4 out of 190

TOP INDIVIDUAL MISSOURI ARCHERS

Kase Overstreet, Lamar High School – Score: 297

Kenzie Libbert, Blair Oaks High School – Score: 297

Scott Hartenberger, Hillsboro High School – Score: 294

Jasmine Sargent, Carl Junction High School – Score: 293

Lizzie Tappel, Blair Oaks Middle School – Score 293

Lily Meldrem, Immaculate Conception – Score 291

Rylan Luttrell, Hillsboro Junior High School – Score 290

Jaxon Throop, George Guffey Elementary – Score 284

Olivia Joggerst, George Guffey Elementary – Score 282

Luie Nava, Hurley Elementary – Score 279

Gabby Sandbothe, Saint Francis Xavier – Score 279

Kaylee Mace, Marionville Elementary School – Score 278

Find additional 2023 Eastern National Bullseye Competition results at https://nasptournaments.org/TournamentDetail.aspx?tid=9436

A total of 6,434 archers participated in the NASP IBO 3D Tournament. Archers from 68 Missouri schools submitted scores in the 3D portion.

3D TOURNAMENT TOP SCORES

HIGH SCHOOL DIVISION

Hillsboro High School

Score: 1731

Rank: 1 out of 148

Lamar High School

Score: 1708

Rank: 7 out of 148

Blair Oaks High School

Score: 1697

Rank: 15 out of 148

MIDDLE SCHOOL DIVISION

Carl Junction Middle School

Score: 1675

Rank: 3 out of 156

Hillsboro Junior High School

Score: 1674

Rank: 4 out of 156

Blair Oaks Junior High School

Score: 1667

Rank: 6 out of 156

Trinity Lutheran School

Score: 1664

Rank: 8 out of 156

TOP MISSOURI 3D ARCHERS

Matthew Johnson, Calvary Lutheran High School – Score 294

Blake Moore, Hillsboro High School – Score 292

Sam Sellars, Calvary Lutheran High School – Score 292

Peyton Willeford, Hillsboro High School – Score 291

Scott Hartenberger, Hillsboro High School – Score 290

Klint Luebbering, Fatima High School – Score 290

Kase Overstreet, Lamar High School – Score 290

Parker Katamura, Lee’s Summit North High School – Score 290

Lizzie Tappel, Blair Oaks Middle School – Score 295

Wyatt Clancy, Sparta Middle School – Score 292

Rylan Luttrell, Hillsboro Junior High School – Score 292

Sydney King, Trinity Lutheran School – Score 292

Trevor Grieb, Carl Junction Junior High School – Score 289

Mason Vieth, Saint Francis Xavier – Score 275

Find additional 2023 Eastern IBO 3D Challenge results at https://nasptournaments.org/TournamentDetail.aspx?tid=9438

ALL-AMERICAN ACADEMIC TEAMS

Based on the results of the 2023 Western and Eastern NASP National Tournaments and using rosters of all registered Academic Archers, NASP announced its All-American Academic Teams in Elementary, Middle School, and High School Divisions. These students not only excelled on the archery range, but were also recognized by their school for proficiency in the classroom.

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Gabby Sandbothe, Saint Francis Xavier

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Lizzie Tappel, Blair Oaks Middle School

Lily Meldrem, Immaculate Conception

Rylan Luttrell, Hillsboro Junior High School

HIGH SCHOOL

Kenzie Libbert, Blair Oaks High School

Kase Overstreet, Lamar High School

Scott Hartenberger, Hillsboro High School

MoNASP is coordinated through the Missouri Department of Conservation, the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation (MCHF), and the Conservation Federation of Missouri in partnership with more than 700 participating schools and numerous supporting organizations throughout the state. More than 200,000 Missouri students participate in the program. MoNASP is an affiliate of NASP and promotes education, self-esteem, and physical activity for students in grades 4-12 through participation in the sport of archery. Statistics show school archery programs improve students’ school attendance, increase their self-esteem and physical activity, help them relate to subject matter, and help get them outdoors.

To learn more about MoNASP, or to enroll your school in the program, visit https://education.mdc.mo.gov/monasp to find out how to get started.