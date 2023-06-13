Delaware Division of the Arts Announces Award Winners Group Exhibit to Open July 13

Wilmington, Del. (June 13, 2023) – The Delaware Division of the Arts is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated exhibition, Award Winners XXIII, showcasing the exceptional talents of 17 artists who have been named the 2023 Individual Artist Fellows. This extraordinary exhibition is curated and hosted by the Biggs Museum of American Art in Dover, Delaware. This is the twenty-third year that the Biggs Museum has held an exhibition featuring the artwork of the Division’s Fellows. Award Winners XXIII will provide a unique opportunity for the public to engage with and appreciate the remarkable work of these accomplished artists.

The Division’s Individual Artist Fellowship program recognizes outstanding artists in various artistic disciplines, including choreography, folk art, jazz, literature, media arts, music, and visual arts. A rigorous selection process was undertaken, where the artists’ work samples were reviewed by out-of-state arts professionals who considered both the demonstrated creativity and skill in their respective art forms.

In 2023, the Division received an impressive number of work samples from 118 Delaware choreographers, composers, musicians, writers, and folk, media, and visual artists. Following an anonymous review process, 17 exceptional artists were awarded fellowships, representing the categories of two Masters, seven Established, and eight Emerging artists. These talented fellows reside throughout Delaware, from the communities of Bridgeville, Claymont, Felton, Harrington, Lewes, New Castle, Newark, Smyrna, Wilmington and Wyoming.

Award Winners XXIII will be presented across three remarkable venues, each offering a distinctive atmosphere for visitors to immerse themselves in the captivating artwork:

Biggs Museum of American Art in Dover, DE

Exhibition Dates: July 13 – September 24, 2023

Reception & Award Ceremony: July 14, 6-9 p.m.

CAMP Rehoboth Community Center in Rehoboth Beach, DE

Exhibition Dates: August 10 – September 8, 2023

Reception: August 10, 6-8 p.m.

Cab Calloway School for the Arts in Wilmington, DE

Exhibition Dates: October 2 – November 3, 2023

Reception: October 6, 6-8 p.m.

Artist profiles for the 2023 Individual Artist Fellowship cohort can be found here.

“Supporting individual artists is vital for a thriving arts ecosystem,” says Jessica Ball, Director of the Delaware Division of the Arts. “These artists are the driving force behind innovation, creativity, and cultural expression. By investing in their work, we not only contribute to the growth and vitality of the arts community but also nurture the unique perspectives and voices that enrich our society.”

“Individual artists play a crucial role in inspiring new ideas,” says Deputy Director Kristin Pleasanton. “Through their work, they invite us to explore different perspectives, engage in meaningful dialogue, and reflect on the world around us. By attending these three exhibitions, the public can show their support for these remarkable artists and acknowledge the importance of their contributions to the artistic landscape of Delaware.”

“Some of these artists are well-known. For others, this is their first museum show,” says Laura Fravel, Sewell C. Biggs Curator of American Art. “It is exciting to see the range of voices and perspectives in the Award Winners XXIII exhibition. The Biggs is dedicated to celebrating and advancing the arts in Delaware and, in honor of our 30th anniversary year, we are offering free admission during the run of this show to encourage greater public engagement with contemporary artists working in our state.”

For additional information about the Individual Artist Fellowship program, please visit the Delaware Division of the Arts website at arts.delaware.gov/iafrecipients. For more information about the Award Winners XXIII exhibition, please visit the Biggs Museum of American Art website at https://www.biggsmuseum.org.

