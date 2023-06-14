Great College Advice Announces Exciting Intensive Workshop: College Launchpad
Great College Advice launches a one-week intensive this summer to help prepare students for college admissions.DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Great College Advice, a dedicated team of college admissions consultants, is pleased to provide College Launchpad this summer for students and families looking to gain a competitive edge in the college admissions process.
College Launchpad is a five-day, bootcamp-style, virtual college application workshop the summer before a student’s senior year. Long before the workshop begins, each student spends two hours with a mentor, one of the Great College Advice admissions experts. During that time, mentors will collect copious information about each student and use it to craft an admissions report detailing a personalized strategy for college admissions, including suggested majors, recommended essay topics, and which extracurriculars and awards to emphasize. This also includes having students and families fill out surveys and assessments to help the team at Great College Advice get to know them. For students who sign up early enough (during sophomore or beginning of junior year), the report can also make recommendations about course selection and additional extracurricular activities to pursue.
With College Launchpad, complete the college application in five days. Participants can expect to come away from the five-day workshop with the following:
- A filled-in Common Application
- A completed Common Application Personal Statement
- Four basic supplemental essays that can be easily adapted to submit to a variety of schools
- Access to our library of application resources, including videos, worksheets, and ebooks
- Access to our Slack channel and weekly drop-in hours with a college admissions expert throughout August and September
Great College Advice is proud to present College Launchpad as yet another exceptional tool to aid students and families with the challenging task of preparing college applications.
About the Company:
Great College Advice provides individually-tailored services to bring out the best in students who are in pursuit of a college education. Sharing a highly collaborative approach, Great College Advice is comprised of educators with experience as classroom teachers, professors, academic advisories, admissions officers, writers, and marketers. Whether a student is in the college preparation, selection, or application process, Great College Advice is here to support those individuals in achieving college-bound objectives. No matter if the student is aiming for the Ivies, if the aim is to reduce the cost of college, if there is a star athlete who wants to play in college, if a learning difference plays a role in the college choice, or if the student is a late bloomer trying to figure out what would be the best fit for the future, Great College Advice can create a plan for success.The team at Great College Advice understands what it takes to succeed in the highly-charged, competitive atmosphere of college admissions.
