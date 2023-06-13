UMHKAA gifts Alumni Grove to alma mater

MACAU, June 13 - The University of Macau (Hong Kong) Alumni Association (UMHKAA) recently presented the UMHKAA Alumni Grove to the University of Macau (UM) and an opening ceremony was held at the UM Sports Complex. The ceremony was officiated by Rector Yonghua Song and UMHKAA Chairman Joseph Tsui.

The gift not only shows UM alumni’s gratitude towards their alma mater, but also encourages young alumni and students to uphold the spirit of perseverance in future endeavours and to contribute to the university and society. Ambrose So Shu Fai, honorary doctor of UM, was invited to write an inscription for the plaque of the Alumni Grove. This is the second gift from UMHKAA to the alma mater, following the inscribed stone tablet in 2016.

Guests attending the ceremony also included Rui Martins, vice rector of UM; Cindy Lam, director of the Alumni and Development Office; Karen Zhang, vice chairmen of UMHKAA; and other members of the association.