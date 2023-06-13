Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,481 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,747 in the last 365 days.

UMHKAA gifts Alumni Grove to alma mater

MACAU, June 13 - The University of Macau (Hong Kong) Alumni Association (UMHKAA) recently presented the UMHKAA Alumni Grove to the University of Macau (UM) and an opening ceremony was held at the UM Sports Complex. The ceremony was officiated by Rector Yonghua Song and UMHKAA Chairman Joseph Tsui.

The gift not only shows UM alumni’s gratitude towards their alma mater, but also encourages young alumni and students to uphold the spirit of perseverance in future endeavours and to contribute to the university and society. Ambrose So Shu Fai, honorary doctor of UM, was invited to write an inscription for the plaque of the Alumni Grove. This is the second gift from UMHKAA to the alma mater, following the inscribed stone tablet in 2016.

Guests attending the ceremony also included Rui Martins, vice rector of UM; Cindy Lam, director of the Alumni and Development Office; Karen Zhang, vice chairmen of UMHKAA; and other members of the association.

You just read:

UMHKAA gifts Alumni Grove to alma mater

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more