UM holds science popularisation talks to broaden high school students’ horizons in science

MACAU, June 13 - On the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the University of Macau (UM) Faculty of Health Sciences (FHS), Associate Professor Tam Kin Yip and Research Assistant Professor Li Bei in the FHS gave talks on ‘Pharmaceutical Century – Ten Decades of Drug Discovery’ and ‘Body Chemistry Balance’, respectively, to over 300 students at Xin Hua School to enrich their knowledge and broaden their horizons in science.

Prof Tam pointed out that medical advancement relies on drug development, and the application of new drugs in clinical practice is pivotal to the well-being of humanity. According to him, the process from developing a new drug to launching it to market is a long and arduous one, which involves basic research, drug discovery, preclinical testing, clinical trials on humans, and approval by the relevant regulatory authorities. He added that medical revolutions are the result of the outstanding achievements of the predecessors and are the foundations for the success of future generations.

In addition, Prof Tam talked about the relationship between emerging technologies and drug development. Drug discovery and development depend not only on DNA sequencers, but also on new tools for collecting and analysing genetic and genomic information of all kinds. He gave the example of Dolly the sheep, the first mammal cloned from an adult cell, whose birth opened up many new possibilities for biology and pharmacy. During the talk, some students asked questions about the risks of gene editing, to which Prof Tam replied that gene-editing technologies are still seen as Pandora’s box that opens up all sorts of possibilities, and at the same time, presents various difficulties and risks that scientists have to overcome.

Prof Li told the students about the importance of hormones in the human body. According to her, hormones play a crucial role in the daily operation of the body, influencing various aspects such as blood sugar, blood pressure, growth, fertility, reproduction, metabolism, and more. She also pointed out that if there is a deficiency or imbalance, endocrine disorders occur. Taking obesity as an example, she said that insulin, an important hormone in the body, helps regulate carbohydrate and fat metabolism and lowers postprandial blood sugar levels. However, insulin signals are lost in most patients with obesity. The students said that they do not want their health and quality of life to be affected by endocrine disorders, to which Li stressed that most people can balance their hormones through a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, and taking quality vitamins is also a good way to balance hormones in the body.

The speakers shared scientific knowledge in an entertaining and informative manner. They also encouraged the students to develop an interest in science, keep an open mind, and overcome self-imposed limitations, so that one day they can change the world with science and technology.