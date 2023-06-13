Press conference with Minister for Finance and OECD Secretary-General

SWEDEN, June 13 - On 14 June, Minister for Finance Elisabeth Svantesson will hold a press conference together with OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann to present the OECD’s latest economic survey of Sweden. The press conference will be conducted in English.

Time: 14 June 2023 at 14:15

Place: In person and online. Journalists who have registered in advance may attend in person at Bella Venezia (via Rödbodgatan 6) or online via Zoom.

Journalists must register before 12.00 Wednesday 14 June; email Henrik Nyström (see press contact below). Please provide your name, the name of your editorial office, whether you wish to attend in person or online and the capacity in which you wish to attend (reporter or photographer). Please also attach a copy of your press credentials.

Admittance will begin at 13.45. Attendance is subject to available space. Please bring identification. Journalists attending the press conference in person will be able to ask questions and conduct individual interviews first. Journalists attending online will receive practical information via email.