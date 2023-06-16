iPOS Systems and Enroll & Pay Bring Merchants an Automated Loyalty Program

iPOS Systems brings merchants innovative and affordable software solutions, cutting edge hardware and state -of -the -art payment gateways. Enroll & Pay is a card-linked loyalty platform that integrates with POS terminals allowing customers to easily enroll and pay with a credit card during their initial transaction. Future card payments are seamlessly rewarded in real-time.

MINEOLA, NEW YORK, USA, June 16, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- iPOS Systems is proud to announce its partnership with Enroll & Pay , an industry-leading Loyalty as a Solution (LaaS) platform that allows customers to pay with a credit card, quickly enroll during their initial transaction, and receive ongoing rewards in real-time."Integrating Enroll & Pay with iPOS Systems in the Android Marketplace offers merchants a fast and easy loyalty solution that streamlines the sales process and drives customer engagement. With automated features and a robust system, merchants can quickly set up and enjoy a frictionless experience that boosts sales," said Chris Clarke, Vice President of Sales for iPOS Systems.Enroll & Pay’s Loyalty as a Solution (LaaS) platform allows customers to enroll and pay with a credit card during their initial transaction with a merchant. Once enrolled, all future card payments are seamlessly tracked and rewarded in real time. Enroll & Pay's customer conversion rates are up to 20 times higher than ordinary methods.The Enroll & Pay platform is differentiated from other loyalty platforms by its user-friendly design for both customers and merchants. Additionally, the platform's integration with the Android Market provides software developers with a fast and easy way to add their applications to over 150,000 apps that are organized by category, allowing them to customize the Android experience. This integration also enables developers and merchants to read and post reviews of the apps, as well as view and manage their downloaded and installed apps.About iPOS SystemsiPOS Systems is a Fintech payment company partnering with resellers across the globe. The iPOS Systems family of terminals, payment gateway services, and innovative software solutions help facilitate card payments and manage sales. As an industry leader, providing ISOs and ISVs with innovative hardware and software solutions, iPOS Systems takes pride in servicing the industry’s needs and requirements while maintaining affordability and security, and ensuring first-class customer support. iPOS Systems’ solutions include Dejavoo terminal hardware, DeNovo cloud point of sale (POS) solutions, SPIn semi-integrated EMV payments, and iPOSpays payment gateway.About Enroll & PayEnroll & Pay is a card-linked loyalty platform that integrates with POS terminals for brick-and-mortar merchants. Enroll & Pay quickly converts customer data into relevant, targeted marketing activity across multiple touchpoints and interactions to create an ongoing, personalized relationship with customers that drives sales growth. Enroll & Pay's customer conversion rates are up to 20 times higher than ordinary methods.Media ContactsBrian BoothEnroll & Paybrian@enrollandpay.com(866) 942-5500

