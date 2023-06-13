WYDOT crews will be milling, paving south of Smoot

Afton, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with contract crews from HK Contractors, Inc., have begun work on a project south of Smoot in the Star Valley area. The work will include milling, paving and chip seal operations over the next few months. Crews are currently preparing for milling operations this week.

Drivers are advised to expect delays of up to 20 minutes, so those commuting on these highways are advised to plan accordingly. Traffic will be carried through all work areas at reduced speeds on a single lane using flaggers and pilot cars. Motorists are advised to watch for flaggers and be prepared to stop.

Milling operations are scheduled to last until June 26, weather permitting. Crews will then begin paving operations. Paving will tentatively begin June 23rd and is scheduled to last roughly a month. Paving operations will be followed by chip seal work in mid-August.

The completion date for this project is set for August 23, 2023. The project was awarded in August of last year for $4,195,169.

Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/ 511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html .